"Uncommon: A Black Man's Journey" Redefines Boundaries

What does it take to succeed against the odds? How does a Black Man navigate systemic barriers and achieve greatness?

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revered author Mel King ’s new book, Uncommon: A Black Man's Journey (Volume 1) , is a powerful memoir that accounts his unique and inspiring journey from South Central Los Angeles to achieving remarkable accomplishments in the United States Air Force and the corporate world. This first volume offers readers a glance into the challenges and triumphs of a Black Man navigating through systemic barriers and achieving greatness despite the odds.Uncommon: A Black Man's Journey highlights Mel King's first assignment in the Air Force, where he and another airman found themselves supervising colleagues several ranks above them. Demonstrating exceptional leadership, King was tasked with training a sergeant to head their department. His dedication and competence did not go unnoticed; after 10 months, he received orders to serve in Thailand. There, he was recognized as "Airman of the Month" and later on selected to represent the base in the "Airman of the Year" competition in the Philippines. Although he was unable to compete due to new orders to attend the Air Force Academy Prep School, his achievements set the stage for an extraordinary career.Unbeknownst to King, the first sergeant from his initial assignment had submitted his name for the Prep School because of his high entrance scores. After a year of rigorous training, King entered the Air Force Academy. However, his journey took another turn when he submitted his resignation, an unusual move that led to a rare encounter with the Commandant of Cadets. Given 45 days to reconsider, King eventually finalized his resignation, leading to a reassignment to an Air Force base in New Jersey. Once again, he excelled, managing a department previously overseen by a much higher-ranked sergeant. This success prompted his squadron commander to offer him a spot at Officer Candidate School, which King declined, marking another uncommon decision in his career.King's professional journey did not end with his military service. Armed with an MBA from Loyola Marymount University, he ventured on a diverse and impactful career in the corporate world. Despite facing subtle discrimination and being consistently underrecognized, King made significant contributions to every organization he joined. He served in various high-level roles, including Engineer, Department Controller, Business Manager, Information Technology Manager, and Executive Vice President of Witmer Public Safety Group. Currently, he is the President of Mr. Sticky’s, a family-owned food retailer.Throughout his career, Mel King demonstrated a knack for turning around challenging situations. At Hughes Aircraft, he became a senior negotiator due to his deep knowledge of engineering and finance, even though it was not in his job description. At Lockheed Martin, he joined the Quality Organization as a Business Manager to eliminate a projected multi-million dollar overrun, achieving an under-run within a year. At IBM, King was recognized as a Level 1 Senior Consultant, placing him among the top 1% of consultants.Uncommon: A Black Man's Journey (Volume 1) is not just a memoir but a witness to resilience, leadership, and the persistent pursuit of excellence. King's story is an inspiration to anyone facing difficulties and a reminder that determination and integrity can pave the way for extraordinary achievements.Mel King is a seasoned professional with an MBA from Loyola Marymount University. Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles during the 60s and 70s, King has experienced a life filled with challenges and triumphs. His career spans various high-level roles in both the military and corporate sectors, where he has consistently made significant impacts. Currently residing in Pennsylvania, King continues to inspire through his leadership and dedication.Uncommon: A Black Man's Journey (Volume 1) is available to purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book stores worldwide.Buy Here: https://rb.gy/yj7goz Watch the Book TrailerFor a preview of Mel King's inspiring journey, watch the book trailer available on YouTube. (video link below)Upcoming ReleaseVolume 2 of Uncommon: A Black Man's Journey is being republished and will be launched soon on all leading digital book stores worldwide.About Explora Books Explora Books is a publishing and marketing firm located in the bustling City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We seek to explore literary potentials from the global self-publishing landscape and provide wider creative avenues to amplify their masterpieces for the world. We redefine creativity and innovation. We set new industry standards.

