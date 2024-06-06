Kleinschmidt Awarded the Jackman Penstock Replacement Project with Patriot Hydro, LL
This initiative allows us to provide innovative engineering solutions and reinforces our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.”FALMOUTH, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, has been selected by Patriot Hydro, LLC (Patriot) to provide engineering and permitting services for the Jackman Penstock Replacement Project located in Hillsboro, New Hampshire.
The project entails designing and replacing approximately 1,150 feet of an outdated wood stave penstock at the Jackman Hydro Station with a new half-buried fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) penstock. Additionally, a 72-foot section of the penstock, currently supported by a steel bridge over the North Branch River, will be replaced with a new welded steel section supported on ring girders.
The comprehensive scope of work also includes the design of a new reinforced concrete retaining wall to replace an existing crib wall adjacent to the penstock. Kleinschmidt will provide Patriot with a range of services, including wetland delineation, permitting, agency consultation, and the creation of design drawings and specifications. Engineering support will also be provided during the bidding and construction phases.
"We are excited to partner with Patriot Hydro on the Jackman Penstock Replacement Project. This initiative allows us to provide innovative engineering solutions and reinforces our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development," said Eric Turgeon, Project Manager at Kleinschmidt Associates. "Replacing the aging infrastructure with advanced materials like FRP and steel ensures both environmental and operational efficiency for years to come.”
The project began in May 2023 and has an estimated completion date of Fall 2025.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
