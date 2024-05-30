CBP officers seize $214K in cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $214,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Securing the passenger environment is a critical mission for CBP and this cocaine seizure underscores the need for our officers to stay ever-vigilant and aware of the narcotics threat while facilitating lawful travel,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing 16 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 25 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2012 Buick Enclave driven by a 43-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered seven packages containing a total of 16.04 pounds of alleged cocaine within the rear quarter panels of the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $214,294.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

