Russia: Ukrainian journalist detained by authorities

Russia’s Ministry of Defence confirms Viktoria Roshchyna, previously reported missing has been arrested.

The National Union of Journalists has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in urging the immediate release of Viktoria Roshchyna, reported missing in August 2023 whilst reporting in the Russian-occupied territory. The journalist left Ukraine on 27 July with plans to travel to eastern Ukraine through Russia before her disappearance.

Last month, Roshchyna’s father received a letter from the Russian military police informing of her detention. Her  reporting on the conflict had been extensive and appeared in multiple Ukrainian media outlets, including broadcaster Hromadske, the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Sergiy Tomilenko, president of NUJ sister union the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine said:

“Unfortunately, we do not know the details of Viktoria's whereabouts. She is deprived of any opportunities for legal protection or communication with others. But the fact that Russia has officially recognised its responsibility for the fate of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna gives us hope that she will be released.”

