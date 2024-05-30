Full closure of the westbound Joint Base PHH off-ramp (Exit 15B) for deck repairs

Main, News Posted on May 30, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users of a full closure of the westbound Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) off-ramp (Exit 15B) from the H-1 Freeway, for the Airport Viaduct Improvements Project. The ramp will be closed for the next two weekends from 7 p.m. on Fridays continuously through 1 a.m. on Mondays, beginning Friday, May 31.

A full ramp closure is needed to survey the concrete deck, repair defective concrete and bridge joints, allow for necessary curing time, and install temporary striping in preparation for the planned surface treatment and concrete overlay.

During closure hours, motorists on the westbound H-1 Freeway will be detoured to the Arizona Memorial/Stadium off-ramp (Exit 15A), where they may make a left turn onto Center Drive and continue into JBPHH. See below for a map of the detour route.

Motorists traveling on Nimitz Highway will be detoured to Camp Catlin Drive, where they may make a left turn onto Arizona Road, a left turn onto Salt Lake Boulevard, and a right turn onto Radford Drive, where motorists may continue to Makalapa Gate, or take a left onto Valkenburgh St. to access the JBPHH Pass and ID office. See below for a map of the detour route.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, follow all traffic signs, and to allow for extra travel time. To stay informed on future closures scheduled for the JBPHH off-ramp, please view our weekly roadwork list on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

