ICAO and Uganda sign agreement to boost aviation development

​



The safe, secure, and sustainable development of Uganda's aviation sector will be supported by a new capacity development and implementation agreement with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).







The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Fred Bamwesigye, Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) (centre-right); Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of ICAO (centre-left); Ms. Mary Hellen Wenene, the Corporation Secretary of the UCAA; and Mr. Jorge Vargas, ICAO’s Director of Capacity Building and Implementation. Members of the Board of the UCAA were also present.





Under this Management Services Agreement (MSA), ICAO will provide Uganda with a comprehensive portfolio of implementation support products and services, including access to ICAO's expert roster, project management, and customized training packages. This collaboration will focus on helping Uganda heighten its application of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), policies, and plans.





The first initiative under the agreement will be the development of a new National Air Navigation Plan for Uganda. This strategic framework will guide the development and implementation of air navigation services and infrastructure in Uganda over the next 15 years, ensuring alignment with international aviation standards. The plan aims to bolster the safety, efficiency, and capacity of Uganda's air navigation system.





"ICAO is committed to supporting our Member States in their efforts to develop safe, secure, and sustainable aviation sectors," Mr. Salazar said. “This agreement with Uganda represents a significant step forward in our shared goal of fostering the growth of aviation in Africa."





"Uganda recognizes the crucial role aviation plays in our economic development and connectivity,” Mr. Bamwesigye remarked. “By partnering with ICAO and leveraging their expertise, we are confident that we can elevate our aviation sector to new heights and provide better services to our citizens and visitors."





The signing of this agreement represents a significant milestone in the cooperation between ICAO and Uganda, assuring that as Uganda continues to develop its aviation sector, ICAO will provide instrumental support to ensure progress is in alignment with global standards, plans and strategies.

