Strengthening aviation partnerships and charting the future of the NACC Region

The 12th annual Meeting of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACC) Directors General of Civil Aviation (NACC/DCA/12) has concluded in Placencia, Belize, today marking a significant step towards enhancing regional cooperation and advancing strategic priorities for aviation in the NACC region.





Attended by the Prime Minister of Belize, the Honorable John Briceño, the three-day meeting brought together over a hundred representatives from NACC States, Territories, and industry partners, focusing on strengthening liaisons and improving implementation support activities.





ICAO's 2026-2050 Strategic Plan: A Vision for the Future





A central focus of the meeting was the presentation and discussion of ICAO's proposed long-term strategic plan for 2026-2050. The plan, which aims to position ICAO effectively in the rapidly evolving aerospace landscape, received strong support from the Directors General of Civil Aviation.





ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar emphasized the transformative potential of this plan: "I am confident that this plan will bring the transformation that ICAO needs to meet the challenges and opportunities — foreseen and unforeseen — in the aerospace system over the next quarter century. The overwhelmingly positive feedback and support we've received from the Directors General during this meeting are invaluable as we shape ICAO's future to better serve the global aviation community."





Key Priorities and Outcomes





The meeting covered a wide range of critical topics, including:





1. Aviation Security and Facilitation: Discussions centered on improving the implementation of standards and enhancing passenger flow through greater digitalization of travel documents.



2. Gender Equality: A gender panel highlighted key issues, prompting the development of concrete actions for all States and organizations to promote women's participation in aviation.



3. Implementation Challenges: States shared their experiences in implementing ICAO standards and recommended practices, with common themes emerging such as the need for greater political and financial autonomy for aviation regulators.



4. Regional Cooperation: Strong support was expressed for Regional Safety Oversight Organizations, the ACSA and CASSOS, and for enhanced regional cooperation in accident investigation.



5. Connectivity: A panel discussion highlighted the unique challenges faced by small island developing States in the NACC Region, such as limited space for the expansion of infrastructure and the need for national policies that reflect a greater awareness of the indirect socioeconomic benefits of aviation, leading to agreed actions to address these issues.



6. Environmental Sustainability: The region's progress toward the Long-Term Global Aspirational Goal for CO2 emissions reductions was commended, with particular recognition of the region’s interest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel production and high levels of participation in ACT-SAF and CORSIA initiatives.





Collaboration and Implementation Support





ICAO Capacity Building and Implementation Director Jorge Vargas underscored the importance of partnerships in achieving the region’s goals: "We heard a consistent message from States, industry, and the Secretariat about the need for greater partnership to improve implementation of ICAO standards. By working together, we can achieve more than we could individually."





Building on these remarks, ICAO NACC Regional Director Christopher Barks also welcomed the meeting’s recognition of the crucial role of the ICAO NACC Strategic Systemic Assistance Programme. He highlighted the programme’s importance in delivering support to States and coordinating regional initiatives. Barks also noted the widespread backing of the programme, saying, “We received common expressions of support from partner States, other organizations, and industry.”





Bilateral and multilateral progress on priorities





The Secretary General also explored avenues for ramping up progress in these areas at a series of bilateral meetings and multilateral meetings. These included discussions with Prime Minister Briceno, who is also the Minister of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, along with Mrs. Narda Garcia, CEO of the Office of the Prime Minister, Investment and Civil Aviation; and Mr. Nigel Carter, Director of Civil Aviation of Belize.





In addition to those high-level discussions with the host State, talks also took place with Representatives from Aruba, Barbados, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.





Discussions with multilateral organizations encompassed talks with representatives from the Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS); the Central American Corporation for Air Navigation Services (COCESNA); the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA); and the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA).





Looking Ahead





The NACC/DCA/12 meeting concluded with a shared commitment among all participants to work together towards ensuring a sustainable and resilient future for aviation in the NACC region and around the world. Mr. Salazar expressed his gratitude to the participants, sponsors, and the host country, Belize, for their contributions to the success of the event. He emphasized that the discussions and commitments made during the meeting have positioned the region well to address future challenges and opportunities in global aviation.

