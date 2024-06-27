Updated ICAO global plan vital to strengthening aviation security
Published today, the Plan focusses on six global aviation security priority areas:
• Risk awareness and response.
• The preservation of a strong and effective security culture.
• Human factors (including human performance and the professionalization of the aviation security workforce).
• Innovation and the allocation of technological resources.
• Oversight and quality assurance.
• Cooperation and support among stakeholders.
The Plan provides the strategy and guidance needed for States to protect aviation against threats in each of these areas.
States have set themselves an aspirational goal to “achieve and maintain a strong global aviation security system that is underpinned by full and effective implementation of ICAO aviation security Standards in all Member States.”
As the global aviation community continues to face evolving security threats, the GASeP serves as a vital tool in ICAO's ongoing efforts to strengthen aviation security worldwide. ICAO calls upon all States and stakeholders to actively engage with and implement the Plan to ensure a secure and resilient international aviation system.