【Top one international visitor market】Experience Macao roadshow grandly opens in Korea to spotlight destination appeal

MACAU, May 30 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao roadshow in Korea” was unveiled with an opening ceremony today (30 May). The roadshow manifests Macao’s vibrant dynamic as a travel destination and the spectacular colors of “tourism +” it has to offer, with the aim to draw Korean visitors and tap into the top one international visitor market.

Korea returns as top one international visitor market

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA), Seo Dae Hun, Director of Good Choice Company – the mega online travel platform in Korea, Lee Ho Geun, Representative of MGTO Korea, Chris Lew, and Head of Payment Group of Kakao Pay, Oh Seung Jun, officiated the opening ceremony. Representatives of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao, Air Macau, members of Macao and Korea travel trade were also present at the occasion.

In her speech, Senna Fernandes remarked that the flight services are progressively resuming between Macao and Korea this year. Korea has regained its status as Macao’s largest international visitor market. The roadshow is rolled out to invite Korean visitors to come and experience Macao’s “tourism +”. It is hoped that a diverse influx of international visitors can imbue the world centre of tourism and leisure with a new impetus, reinforcing Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

Unveil roadshow at top one department store in Korea

Capitalizing on the continuously-increasing air transport capacity and volume of visitor arrivals, MGTO now hosts a roadshow in Seoul again, opting for the location at Korea’s largest department store in sales — Shinsegae Department Store – Gangnam Branch at the upscale district of Seoul. Themed as “My Favorite Macao”, the four-day “Experience Macao roadshow in Korea” features interactive games and backdrop installations that attract local spectators. Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao hold booths for a showcase of their tourism facilities and newest elements. On the opening day, wonderful performances and lucky draw enlivened the vibes at the roadshow and enjoyed great popularity.

Featured special offers and extensive promotional campaign online

To attract more international visitations to Macao, the Office rolls out extensive promotions online for this overseas roadshow, including its collaboration with the largest online travel platform in Korea, GOOD CHOICE, for a special online sale on Macao tourism products including air tickets and hotels. A number of airlines also present special offers.

Influential travel community platform + Korean KOLs

MGTO market representative in Korea partners with Yeomi.travel, a travel community platform with over 1.40 million followers on Instagram, to promote the roadshow, and invites several Korean KOLs to come and spotlight the roadshow to widen its publicity and marketing impact.

Leveraging the roadshow, MGTO seizes the opportunity to step up a variety of marketing efforts. Leading a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Korea, the Office successfully held the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Korea – Macao Travel Mart”. In addition, the Office partnered with a broadcasting company to produce travelogues about Macao on a popular travel and variety show in Korea, and placed advertisements at mega shopping malls and transport hubs, extending a warm welcome to Korean visitors to spur market diversification and the tourism economy.