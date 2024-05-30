Wins for Brazil, Italy and Japan at Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, May 30 - Today (30 May) marks the third day of Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China. Italy and Japan both recorded straight-set wins over the Dominican Republic and France, respectively, before Brazil overcame the Netherlands with a three sets to one victory.

Three more matches will be played tomorrow: France v Thailand at 12:30 p.m., Netherlands v Dominican Republic at 4 p.m. and China v Japan at 7:30 p.m.

Brazil beats the Netherlands

World number two Brazil squared off against the Netherlands in the highlight match of the day. Pre-match favorites Brazil started the match strongly to take the first set 25-17. The Netherlands strengthened both attack and defense to jump out with a big lead 10-2 early in the second set. Despite attempts by Brazil’s Ana Cristina Souza and Gabriela Guimarães to close the gap, Elles Dambrink and Jolien Knollema won key points to take the set 25-20 and level the match. A tactical exchange ensued in the third set, with Brazil coming out on top 25-20 to retake the lead. It was another see-saw battle early in the fourth set until Thaísa Menezes took control with powerful attacks, finishing the set off at 25-18 to take victory. Brazil’s next match will be against Italy on 1 June.

Victories for Italy and Japan

Italy and the Dominican Republic kicked off proceedings today as the former looked for a second consecutive win after defeating France in the previous match. Both teams traded points in the beginning before Italy stepped on the gas to win the opening set 25-12. Italy then built on the momentum to take the second set 25-19, with Paola Egonu scoring eight points while her teammates also chipping in offensively. The Dominican Republic tried to mount a comeback in set three, but could not withstand the constant pressure from its opponents as the Italians closed out the set 25-21 and the match.

Japan aimed to bounce back against France after narrowly losing to Brazil in the opening match. The Japanese made a quick start with captain Sarina Koga leading the way with nine points, taking the first set 25-14. In the second set, outside hitter Mayu Ishikawa and middle blocker Ayaka Araki carried the scoring load and helped their team build a two-set lead. Japan continued the hot streak in the third set, running away to win 25-15 to finish off the match.

Tickets sales have received overwhelming response. Limited tickets are available for purchase via Damai application and mini program and MacauTicket.com. In addition, limited tickets for some sessions are available for sale at the Galaxy Arena. The tickets are priced between MOP 180 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY), and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every person taller than 1.2m in height requires a ticket for admission. Children who are less than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult can only bring along one child.

