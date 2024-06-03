Pirche AG to Exhibit at the 2024 American Transplant Congress Annual Meeting
Pirche AG will make its debut at the 2024 American Transplant Congress in Philadelphia from June 1st to June 5th.BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pirche AG, the global leader in AI-powered molecular matching and prediction analysis, will make their American Transplant Congress (ATC) debut at the 2024 edition of the joint annual meeting of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) and the American Society of Transplantation (ATS). In addition to exhibiting for the first time, Pirche will also present several abstracts that highlight the peer-reviewed research backing their patented epitope matching technology.
The PIRCHE-II algorithm holds significance as the only epitope matching algorithm to use the indirect T-cell pathway of allorecognition. This, for example, allows the PIRCHE technology to be paired with B-cell based algorithms for even greater precision in the immune risk prediction and selection of transplant patient-donor pairs.
Commenting on the news, Thomas Klein, Founder and CEO of Pirche said, “We’re thrilled to be able to present our research and technology to the leading figures in the transplantation industry at ATC. With our current growth trajectory and the rate at which our technology is evolving, this is the perfect time for us to share our developments on the industry’s biggest stage.”
PIRCHE collaborator, Sandesh Parajuli, MD (University of Wisconsin) added, “Our research supports the clinical benefit of incorporating PIRCHE scores for the risk assessment in transplant patients. This is an exciting discovery in the field of transplant as we move towards the use of AI driven technology to improve patient care.
Dhiren Kumar, MD (Virginia Commonwealth University) remarked that, “The integration of PIRCHE in planning paired kidney exchanges represents a pivotal advancement in transplantation. Through enhanced compatibility, we anticipate improved post-transplant outcomes, potentially expanding the pool of viable donors for incompatible recipients and increasing options for compatible recipients. This innovative approach underscores our commitment to optimizing patient care and advancing the field of organ transplantation”
Presentations featuring PIRCHE at the meeting include:
June 1st
Rapid Fire Oral Abstract Session
5:10pm - 5:20pm (Eastern)
"Reassessing Immunologic Risk in Liver Transplant Recipients through HLA Epitope Matching" (Rachana Punukollu, Mayo Clinic AZ)
Poster Abstract Session
5:30pm - 7:00pm (Eastern)
"Assessment of Indirectly Recognizable T Cell Epitopes Correlates with Rejection Events after Simultaneous Pancreas-Kidney Transplant Recipients" (Sandesh Parajuli, UW Health)
June 2nd
Poster Abstract Session
9:15am - 10:00am (Eastern)
"Allele-Specific Solvent-Accessible Surface-Protruding Amino Acid Mismatches and Predicted Indirect T-cell Epitopes Improve HLA Matching in Predicting Kidney Graft Survival" (Matthias Niemann, Pirche AG)
"DRB1 Molecular Mismatch Load as a Predictor for DSA-Free Survival in Living Donor Kidney Transplants" (Olga Timofeeva, MedStar Georgetown)
"A Retrospective Study Evaluating HLAMatchmaker and PIRCHE-II in the Prediction of Graft Rejection and De Novo HLA Antibody Formation in Pediatric Kidney Transplant Recipients" (Ciliana Ordaz, UT Health San Antonio)
"Immunologic Risk Stratification of Kidney Transplant Recipients by Combining HLA Eplet MM and PIRCHE II" (Dong Ryeol Lee, Maryknoll GH)
June 3rd
Poster Abstract Session
9:15am - 10:00am (Eastern)
"Predicted Indirect Recognizable HLA Epitopes (PIRCHE-II) Predicts Graft Survival in Kidney Recipients with Tacrolimus Variability" (Ambreen Azhar, VCU)
Rapid Fire Oral Abstract Session
5:20pm - 5:30pm (Eastern)
"Combined T and B Cell Mismatched Epitope Load as a Prognostic Biomarker of Prolonged DSA-Free Survival in Pediatric Liver Transplantation" (Udeme Ekong, MedStar Georgetown)
June 4th
Rapid Fire Oral Abstract in Session
10:35am - 10:45am (Eastern)
"Swine Xenografts Share Few Predicted Indirectly Recognizable SLA-Derived Epitopes with HLA-Derived Epitopes from Human Kidney Grafts" (Ben Matern, Pirche AG)
June 5th
Interactive Symposium
7:40am - 8:00am (Eastern)
"Machine Learning Approaches to HLA-Based Risk Stratification of Transplant Patients" (Matthias Niemann, Pirche AG)
Session: Rapid Fire Oral Abstract Session
Time: 10:10am - 10:20am (Eastern)
"Recommendation for Personalized Maintenance Immunosuppressive Therapy Based on Both B Cell and T Cell Epitope Matching" Takaaki Kobayashi (Aichi Medical University)
Contacts for more information:
Morgan Giannattasio, Associate Director - Clinical Partnerships
E: morgan.giannattasio@pirche.com
Bethany Dale, Vice President – Global Commercialization
E: bethany.dale@pirche.com
About Pirche AG
Pirche AG, headquartered in Berlin, Germany is a leading artificial intelligence company focused on establishing digital solutions in molecular medicine. We aim to provide clinical decision support for predictive medicine through AI-powered algorithms. With better matching we help clinicians to individualize care to bring a better quality of life to transplant patients. To learn more visit www.pirche.com.
Morgan Giannattasio
Pirche AG
+1 631-891-9374
morgan.giannattasio@pirche.com
