Double Portion Supply and ANXD: A Legacy of Excellence and Unity in Custom Headwear

The essence of the ANXD brand is "separate yet one." Scatter the Kitty Cat ANXD Hat from Double Portion Supply

Double Portion Supply, the leading wholesale custom hat company, proudly continues its collaboration with the ANXD brand.

KIHEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double Portion Supply, the leading wholesale custom hat company, proudly continues its collaboration with the ANXD brand. Since its inception in 2001, Double Portion Supply has been at the forefront of custom hat manufacturing, offering high-quality caps and various apparel to individuals and businesses.

The ANXD brand is a ready-to-go retail line of Double Portion Supply, showcasing what is possible for brands working with Double Portion and providing wholesale merchandise for shops. ANXD has been a cornerstone of Double Portion Supply’s brand portfolio for many years. The essence of the ANXD brand is "separate yet one," a phrase that embodies the balance between individuality and unity. While ANXD operates as a distinct entity within the Double Portion Supply family, this partnership stands as a testament to the power of unity.

Throughout the years, the partnership between Double Portion Supply and ANXD has resulted in a diverse product line, including beautifully printed T-shirts and trend-setting custom snapback hats. Each item carried reflects a blend of unique design and collective identity. Expert craftsmanship and thoughtful design ensure that every product meets the highest standards of quality and aesthetics.

Over the years, Double Portion Supply has earned a reputation for its utmost commitment to quality, impressive innovation, and unparalleled customer service. The company has successfully made a name for itself within the custom hat industry, offering a wide range of high-quality, custom-made caps that cater to a wide range of client needs. The company’s dedication to excellence and attention to detail have made it a preferred partner for businesses and individuals seeking expertly crafted headwear.

The future holds exciting prospects for Double Portion Supply and ANXD. This shared commitment to quality, individuality, and community remains steadfast as they continue to innovate and expand their product lines. Customers can look forward to new designs and collections that reflect the latest trends and unique individuality.

Located in Maui, Hawaii, Double Portion Supply draws creative inspiration from the island's natural beauty and vibrant culture. From low-profile dad caps to wide-brimmed bucket hats, each piece is expertly crafted with unparalleled attention to detail. In addition to its handcrafted headwear, Double Portion Supply extends its expertise to screen-printed T-shirts and other custom promotional products.

Additionally, to streamline the ordering process, Double Portion Supply offers two-day shipping on all wholesale orders. This ensures that each client will receive their custom orders promptly.

Double Portion Supply and ANXD’s enduring partnership is a testament to the power of unity and individuality. With unique strengths and a shared vision, these separate entities have consistently produced exceptional products.

Embroidery at Double Portion Supply