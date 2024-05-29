Submit Release
Navy to Begin Tank Ventilation, Air Quality Monitoring

With approval from the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), NCTF-RH will start tank cleaning operations by venting Tank 8 at the facility.

“NCTF-RH has worked closely with DOH to ensure ventilation of the tanks is done in a manner that will not pose a risk to human health,” said Rear Adm. Marc Williams, NCTF-RH deputy commander. “Our team is committed to safely decommissioning the facility, and tank ventilation operations gets us another step closer to this goal.”
 
As part of venting operations, the task force has installed nine air quality monitoring (AQM) stations at the RHBFSF perimeter, including at the Halawa Correctional Facility, to track changes in air quality, measure potential volatile organic compound (VOC) levels, and collect atmospheric data (i.e., air speed, wind direction, temperature, humidity, barometric pressure).

During venting operations, AQM data will be updated hourly on the NCTF-RH mobile app, and daily on the NCTF-RH website.

NCTF-RH has a series of fail-safes and redundancies to mitigate risk and safeguard the public. In the event of an exceedance during operations, NCTF-RH will alert regulators, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Honolulu Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the public via the app, website (www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil), and a press release to the media. For questions or concerns, contact the Navy Call Center at 808-210-6968.
 
For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. 
 

