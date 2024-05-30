Commerce awards nearly $40 million in Climate Commitment Act funds for local electrification programs

New and established programs in communities statewide will provide electrification incentives and appliance rebates to homeowners and small businesses

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $39,575,225 in grants to cities, counties, municipal utilities, and state and federally recognized tribes to support electrification of homes and businesses. The funding, made possible by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, will establish and enhance local programs that provide rebates and incentives to households and small businesses to purchase and install high efficiency electric equipment.

“From heat domes to many days of below freezing temperatures, tens of thousands of Washington residents are put at risk each year by these increasing weather extremes,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “Investing these Climate Commitment Act funds gives communities more opportunities to start or increase incentive programs that will help reduce use of fossil fuels and create healthier, more resilient and energy efficient homes and buildings through electrification.”

$5,336,909 to Snohomish County PUD

$4,160,788 to City of Ellensburg

$3,181,094 to City of Seattle

$3,151,090 to Energy Smart Eastside

$2,596,641 to King County

$1,940,490 to City of Tacoma

$1,833,490 to Pierce County Human Services

$1,565,649 to Spokane County

$1,543,466 to Cowlitz PUD

$1,501,126 to Mason PUD 3

$1,321,551 to City of Vancouver

$1,317,042 to City of Bellingham and Whatcom County

$1,100,000 to Grant County Public Utility District #2

$1 million to Yakima County

$1 million to City of Chewelah

$901,350 to the Puyallup Tribe of Indians

$750,000 to Spokane Indian Housing Authority

$ 575,000 to City of Airway Heights

$508,940 to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Housing Department

$481,483 to City of Olympia

$477,555 to City of Lacey

$477,540 to City of Tumwater

$472,263 to Thurston County

$471,482 to Clark Public Utilities

$468,653 to Jefferson County PUD

$426,146 to Clallam County PUD

$334,754 to the Suquamish Indian Tribe of the Port Madison Reservation

$269,238 to the Nisqually Indian Tribe

$200,000 to PUD No.1 of Klickitat County

$95,009 to City of Tenino

$91,476 to City of Bainbridge Island

$25,000 to Town of Steilacoom

Through its new Energize Program, King County is installing heat pumps in more than 100 low- and moderate-income homes in Seattle’s Skyway and White Center neighborhoods. The initial pilot program launched in 2023 and covers up to 100% of the cost, giving more families access to the most efficient, environmentally friendly way to heat and cool their homes. This funding from the state will allow King County to expand the program to additional households and in-home daycare facilities.

“Fossil fuels are harmful to our health and killing our planet. With this funding, we’ll expand the Energize Program so more families can replace polluting oil and gas furnaces with clean, efficient, electric heat pumps,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “As we experience more frequent and severe heat waves, folks who have never before had air conditioning will have sustainable cooling in the summer and pollution-free heat all winter long.”

Spokane County will also expand existing incentive programs and rebates. “Spokane County’s Housing and Community Development Department is excited to receive Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) Program funding,” said Brittney Reed, Spokane County Community Planning Specialist. “We have local organizations with successful, pre-existing programs to distribute rebates and incentives to eligible households and small businesses, prioritizing beneficiaries at 80% or less AMI throughout our county.”

Some additional local programs are already up and running and will use this new funding to expand their work, while others will use the grants to launch new programs.

Commerce will not provide rebates or incentives directly, but expects to launch an online portal in coming weeks that will allow anyone interested to search for these, and other rebates and incentive offers available throughout the state

Commerce received 35 applications for this funding, requesting over $82 million. Funds were distributed with a focus on helping to meet the state’s equity and environmental justice goals. Eligible requests were scored through a formula based on data from the Washington State Environmental Health Disparities map, U.S. Department of Energy Low-Income Energy Affordability Data, and U.S. Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool.

Buildings are the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions behind transportation. To meet Washington’s greenhouse gas reduction goals for the buildings sector, the 2021 State Energy Strategy recommended creation of a high-efficiency electrification program that incentivizes adoption of heat pump technology, and converts residential and nonresidential buildings from gas to electric.

The state Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program supports these ongoing efforts to decarbonize buildings, reduce energy burdens for priority communities, and lower market barriers for the broad adoption of all-electric buildings.

Funding for the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program managed by Commerce comes from the Climate Commitment Act, which supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov. Further information on Commerce’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program is also available online.