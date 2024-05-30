Chronic Lower Back Pain Market is set to grow at a decent CAGR of 3.85% by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

CLBP Market Forecast

CLBP companies are Eli Lilly, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Mesoblast, AnGes MG, Pfizer, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Lower Back Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Lower Back Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Chronic Lower Back Pain market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Chronic Lower Back Pain market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chronic Lower Back Pain treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Chronic Lower Back Pain market.

Some facts of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market report are:

• The chronic lower back pain market size in the 7MM is expected to rise from USD 6,227 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.85% for the study period (2019–2032).

• Leading Chronic Lower Back Pain companies working in the market are Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc., Kolon Life Science, Eliem Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Sollis Therapeutics, Medtronic Spinal and Biologics, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics Inc., Pfizer, Persica Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, Vertanical GmbH, Stayble Therapeutics, SpineThera, and others

• In 2020, the total prevalent population of chronic lower back pain were found out to be 76,440,725 in the 7MM, these cases are expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.55% for the study period 2019–2032.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Overview

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain. Low back pain is widespread and likely to affect everyone at one point. The exact cause of lower back pain is not found yet. Lower back pain that is long-term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic lower back pain. This condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different body structures. The pain may vary significantly and be felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain, and its intensity ranges from mild to severe. Chronic lower back pain is the second leading cause of disability worldwide, being a major welfare and economic problem. The prevalence of chronic lower back pain in adults has increased significantly in the last decade and is continuously increasing vividly in the aging population.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market

The Chronic Lower Back Pain market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Chronic Lower Back Pain market trends by analyzing the impact of current Chronic Lower Back Pain therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Chronic Lower Back Pain market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Chronic Lower Back Pain market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Lower Back Pain market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology

The Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Chronic Lower Back Pain patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Chronic Lower Back Pain market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Drugs Uptake

Chronic Lower Back Pain Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Chronic Lower Back Pain market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

• Brixadi/Buvidal (CAM2038/Buprenorphine Injection Depot): Camurus/Braeburn Inc.

• Semdexa (SP-102): Scilex Holding

• Cymbalta (Duloxetine): Eli Lilly and Company

• Hysingla ER: Purdue Pharma LP

• Xtampza: Collegium Pharmaceutical

• Butrans (buprenorphine): Purdue Pharma

• Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International

• Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast Limited

• Semdexa (SP-102): Scilex Holding

• AMG0103: AnGes MG, Inc.

• KLS-2031: Kolon Life Science

• ETX-810: Eliem Therapeutics

• And many others.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Pipeline Development Activities

The Chronic Lower Back Pain report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Chronic Lower Back Pain key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Chronic Lower Back Pain treatment markets in the upcoming years are Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc., Kolon Life Science, Eliem Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Sollis Therapeutics, Medtronic Spinal and Biologics, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics Inc., Pfizer, Persica Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, Vertanical GmbH, Stayble Therapeutics, SpineThera, and others.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Report Key Insights

1. Chronic Lower Back Pain Patient Population

2. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market

4. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Opportunities

6. Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapeutic Approaches

7. Chronic Lower Back Pain Pipeline Analysis

8. Chronic Lower Back Pain Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Chronic Lower Back Pain Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Lower Back Pain Disease Background and Overview

6. Chronic Lower Back Pain Patient Journey

7. Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Chronic Lower Back Pain Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment

11. Chronic Lower Back Pain Marketed Products

12. Chronic Lower Back Pain Emerging Therapies

13. Chronic Lower Back Pain Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Chronic Lower Back Pain Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market

18. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Drivers

19. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

