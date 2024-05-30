A Call for Local Artists and Community Leaders to Serve on the Board of Directors for the Wheaton Arts and Entertainment Board

MARYLAND, May 30 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Deadline to apply is June 30

In an effort to take Wheaton’s diverse cultural identity to the next level, local artists, community and business leaders are joining forces with Councilmember Natali Fani-González – and with the strong support of County Executive Marc Elrich – to create a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to nurture, promote and celebrate the rich global heritage of arts and entertainment experiences that make Wheaton such a jewel in our region.

Currently, the group has elected a Nominating Committee to identify up to 15 members for the Board of Directors for the new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which will allow the Wheaton Arts and Entertainment Board to raise funds in support of Arts and Entertainment efforts in the Wheaton area.

The deadline to apply is June 30 at 5 p.m. via this CANDIDATE FORM.

BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES:

The first Board of Directors of the Wheaton Arts and Entertainment nonprofit organization will serve two-year terms and no more than three consecutive terms. Additionally, the terms of the board members are to be staggered. Initial board members may be elected for one full term of two years or one partial term of one year to affect the initial staggering of terms. The overall purpose of the governing Board of Directors is to ensure the organization’s activities conform to the purpose of its mission to nurture creativity, promote economic vitality, and celebrate Wheaton’s rich global heritage by supporting a wide array of arts activities. The board members will have fiduciary responsibility for the organization, will approve the budget of the organization, and will ensure the organization has the financial resources to carry out its mission by engaging in fundraising. The board will select and provide oversight to the Executive Director of the organization. The membership of the board shall include representation of the arts community.

To qualify for the Board of Directors, candidates need to have one or more of the following: nonprofit administration experience; familiarity with the greater Wheaton community; be an artist or a representative of an arts organization; or have strong influence within the art community.

Applications to join the Board of Directors are due on June 30 by 5 p.m. via this Google form.

For questions, please contact Councilmember Fani-González’s office at [email protected].

