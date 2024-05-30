The Gold Standard for Excellence in Intimacy: The Sexual Wellness Awards

SXWA Award Logo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sexual Wellness Awards (SXWA), a pioneering new platform designed to honor pleasure-positive products and services, is now accepting submissions. This groundbreaking initiative aims to honor and highlight the work of brands & organizations that are actively working to end sexual stigmas, close orgasm gaps, improve sexual well-being, and make pleasure accessible to all.

The gold standard for excellence in intimacy, SXWA will shine a spotlight on brands that prioritize safety, effectiveness, and respect for consumers' needs In an industry often prone to exploitation and misinformation. Categories include sexual health products, inclusive design, pleasure enhancers, menstrual health, menopause support, pregnancy wellness, LGBTQ+ innovators, and more.

“Sexual pleasure is a fundamental part of our human experience and wellbeing, but not everyone can access it equally,” said Dr. Joy Berkheimer, Chief Sexologist at SXWA. "Barriers like lack of education, resources, physical differences, and social stigmas impact our ability to feel good in our bodies. We celebrate products and people that promote sexual wellness, address inequalities, and challenge taboos to improve access for all.”

Embracing pleasure and feeling empowered transcends sexual experiences and has far-reaching effects on confidence, relationships, health, creativity, and assertiveness. By promoting a culture of pleasure, consent, and bodily autonomy, SXWA empowers individuals to live more authentic, fulfilling, and empowered lives in every aspect. Co-Founder Nic Bryant says “We honor brands that not only offer great products but also understand the challenges faced by their audience and are making a genuine impact.” SXWA is on a mission to celebrate the best in sexual wellbeing and help to create a more inclusive, respectful, and pleasure-positive world.

For more information about The Sexual Wellness Awards, submission guidelines, and to enter, visit thesxwa.com