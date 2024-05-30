Attorney General Jackley Speaks Friday At Basic Law Enforcement Graduation Ceremony

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is the guest speaker at Friday’s graduation ceremony for the 190th session of the state Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre.

The 42 recruits, who represent 28 different state and local law enforcement agencies, completed 13 weeks of 520 hours of course work. The certification course is required for the students to become fully qualified law enforcement officers in South Dakota.

“These recruits have worked hard to become the best law enforcement officers they can be,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to them and the course instructors who have worked so hard during this training.”

Graduates are required to complete course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Friday’s graduation starts at 10 a.m. at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.

Members of the 190th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement agency are:

Destini Allwine, Sioux Falls Police Department; Daniel Braun, Edmunds County Sheriff’s Office; Seth Caro, Rapid City Police Department; Tommy-Lee Claussen, Gregory Police Department; Justin Comparetto, Sturgis Police Department; Paige Durheim, Sioux Falls Police Department; Blaze Eagle Horse, Corson County Sheriff’s Office; Brendan Feldhaus, Turner County Sheriff’s Office; Carson Ford, South Dakota State University Police; Taylor Hasselman, Rapid City Police Department;

Gary Heath, Rapid City Police Department; Thomas Houfek, Sioux Falls Police Department; Cole Humpal, Tyndall Police Department; Wyatt Hunt, Mitchell Police Department; Dillon Jensen, Box Elder Police Department; Connor Kelley, Custer County Sheriff’s Office; Patrick Kenoyer, Belle Fourche Police Department; Emily Kills Back, Mobridge Police Department; Kagen King, Rapid City Police Department; Dayna Korthals, Sioux Falls Police Department;

Travis Leeson, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Chase Lewis, Pierre Police Department; Tyler Matthews, Sioux Falls Police Department; Brent McNeil, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; Kyle McSherry, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Ron Miller, Box Elder Police Department; Timothy Montgomery, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Barron Nankivel, Freeman Police Department; Jacob Nester, Sioux Falls Police Department; John Reiser, Deadwood Police Department; and,

Branden Roe, Spink County Sheriff’s Office; Trevoy Shaw, Turner County Sheriff’s Office; Austin Sorensen, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Margaret Spak, Scotland Police Department; Anthony Spencer, Whitewood Police Department; Jace Standing Bear, Martin Police Department; Andrew Stark, State Game, Fish and Parks Department; Kylea Tailbear, Sioux Falls Police Department; Jackson Vander Windt, Brule County Sheriff’s Office; Anthony Von Haden, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; Andrew Williams, Madison Police Department; and, Joseph Young, Box Elder Police Department.

-30-