AG Yost Seeks En Banc Review

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will seek review from the whole U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit after a divided three-member panel of the court ruled that the “Protecting Ohioans’ Constitutional Rights” proposed amendment and its summary should be sent to the Ballot Board.

The Attorney General’s duty is to decide if the summary presented with initiative petitions is “fair and truthful.” General Yost determined it was not, and pointed out that the appeals court never decided whether his decision was correct.

“If Attorney General Yost’s decision was correct, then the panel’s order is sending an unfair, untruthful summary out to present to voters,” said Bethany McCorkle, the Communications Director for the AG. “Ohio has a compelling interest in a fair and truthful process.”

McCorkle noted that the opinion contains several errors in legal reasoning that would be raised in the petition for the entire court’s review, which is expected to be filed tomorrow.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-