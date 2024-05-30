Announcing a Live Training Event to Become a Certified DOT Urine Specimen Collector on Saturday, July 13, 2024

National Drug Screening offers Nationwide testing Joe Reilly, President Joe Reilly & Associates

National Drug Screening is excited to announce a comprehensive one-day live workshop for DOT Urine Specimen Collector training at Temple University, Ambler, PA.

This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get started in the drug testing business and be successful.” — Joe reilly

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024

Ambler, PA – National Drug Screening is excited to announce a comprehensive one-day live workshop for DOT Urine Specimen Collector training for employment drug testing. The event will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM at the Ambler Learning Center, Temple University, Ambler Campus, located just 50 minutes outside of Philadelphia, PA.

Event Highlights:

• Date & Time: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

• Location: Temple University - Ambler Learning Center, 580 Meetinghouse Rd, Ambler, PA 19002

• Cost: $555.00 per person, all-inclusive

• Included: Continental breakfast, light lunch, training materials, mock collections, and certification

Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from industry expert Joe Reilly, who has over 20 years of experience in providing DOT urine specimen collector training. Joe will be joined by Ellen Amudipe, a seasoned DOT Urine Specimen Collector Trainer from Drug Test Site in Philadelphia, PA.

Training Overview: This intensive workshop is designed to equip attendees with the necessary skills and qualifications to perform DOT and Non-DOT urine specimen collections. The training includes:

• Comprehensive instruction on urine collection requirements for both DOT and Non-DOT

• Hands-on practice with mock collections to meet DOT proficiency requirements

• Strategies for handling challenging collections (e.g., insufficient quantity, shy bladder, temperature out of range, direct observation, and refusals to test)

• Insights into the latest DOT regulations and guidelines

Special Bonus: All attendees will receive two complimentary reports:

"Starting a Drug Testing Business" and

"The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Mobile Drug Testing Collection Business."

Registration Details:

How to Register: All registrations must be made online at www.NDSTraining.com

Confirmation: Registrations will be confirmed via email and phone

Contact Information:

Advance Questions: orders@nationaldrugscreening.com or call 844.276.6641

Day of Event Assistance: Contact Teresa at 215-888-5667

About the Trainers:

Joe Reilly: With over two decades of experience, Joe Reilly is a leading expert in DOT urine specimen collector training, known for his comprehensive and engaging instructional methods.

Ellen Amudipe: A respected trainer with extensive practical experience in urine specimen collection, Ellen brings a wealth of knowledge and real-world expertise to the training sessions.

Don’t miss this opportunity to advance your career and become a qualified DOT Urine Specimen Collector. Register Now to secure your spot today. Visit www.NDSTraining.com for details.