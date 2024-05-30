Knox County Resident Indicted For Evading Use Tax

KNOXVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment of Karen Stephanie Garson. Garson, age 49, was booked into the Knox County Jail Wednesday.

Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury indicted Garson on one count of evading use tax. The indictment alleges Garson falsified vehicle transfer documentation.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Garson could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for tax evasion.

The Department of Revenue is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

