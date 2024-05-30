Allendale and Williamsburg Educators Honored with Excellence in Teaching Awards

This week, State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver surprised a group of educators in Allendale and Williamsburg counties with news they have received Excellence in Teaching Awards.



The Excellence in Teaching Awards recognize the outstanding work of top-performing teachers based on their students’ academic growth during the school year. The performance-based bonus initiative is modeled after an initiative established by Meeting Street Schools, funded by Ben and Kelly Navarro.



This is the first year that six schools in Allendale and Williamsburg counties participated in the Excellence in Teaching Awards. The Awards in these two school districts are funded by the South Carolina Department of Education through a combination of state and federal funds. The Awards elsewhere in the state are funded by private donations.



Meeting Street Schools operates the program. The Awards aim to reward and retain the best educators.



Seventeen teachers from the Allendale County School District and fifty-seven teachers from the Williamsburg County School District were named Excellence in Teaching Awards winners.



“Through their tireless efforts and commitment to their students, these teachers have created an environment where learning thrives every single day in their classrooms,” said Superintendent Weaver. “Their dedication and hard work deserve the highest level of celebration and commendation. I am happy to congratulate these educators on this incredible achievement.”



The Excellence in Teaching Awards originally launched in 2021 in four Meeting Street Schools, which include an innovative network of private schools, Public Schools of Innovation, and public charter schools providing exceptional academic opportunities for students.



Since then, the Awards have expanded to a total of 29 schools statewide, including 14 in the Charleston County School District, three in the Legacy Early College network, and now six HOPE Network schools operated by the South Carolina Department of Education.



“We’re proud to honor these phenomenal teachers for their exceptional outcomes and look forward to expanding this program to more districts and deserving educators,” said Josh Bell, a board member of Meeting Street Schools. “The Excellence in Teaching Awards uniquely honor teachers in South Carolina based solely on students’ academic growth.”



Final calculations for other participating Excellence in Teaching Awards teachers will be announced later this summer.



The Awards in Allendale and Williamsburg counties averaged over $5,000 per teacher, with the highest award being nearly $30,000.

