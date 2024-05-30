HCM City to host “Shopping Season" promotion

VIETNAM, May 30 - HCM CITY – HCM City will promote "Shopping Season" from June 15 to July 15.

Participating retail businesses will be able to organise many promotional activities with attractive discounts up to 100 per cent of the value of goods and promote non-cash payments.

The promotion programme aims to ensure the goal of building the city into a modern shopping centre, connecting businesses with consumers, promoting goods consumption, and contributing to the recovery and development of production and businesses.

Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, deputy director of the city's Department of Industry and Trade, said that the programme will take place at most modern sales channels such as shopping centres and supermarkets in the city.

One of the highlights of this year's programme is promoting non-cash payments. Customers will receive a special discount voucher when shopping cashless at certain malls.

Non-cash payments are increasingly popular in Việt Nam. Specifically, in the first three months of the year, non-cash payment transactions increased by 56.6 per cent in quantity and 31.4 per cent in value.

Paying via the Internet channel increased by 48.8 per cent in quantity and 25.7 per cent in value; and doing so via mobile phone increased 58.7 per cent in quantity and 33.1 per cent in value.

By the end of 2023, Việt Nam had more than 182 million personal payment accounts and 87.1 per cent of adults owned payment accounts. — VNS