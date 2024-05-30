Petrol prices revised down in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, May 30 - HÀ NỘI — Retail sale prices of petrol products were adjusted down from 3pm on May 30 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by VNĐ518 VND to VNĐ21,759 (US$0.85) per litre, while that of RON95-III fell by VNĐ694 to VNĐ22,519 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel 0.05S reduces by VNĐ90 per litre to VNĐ19,747 while the kerosene is now priced at VNĐ19,931 per litre, up VNĐ29.

Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is sold at VNĐ17,538 per kg, VNĐ25 higher than the previous adjustment.

The two ministries also decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund. — VNS