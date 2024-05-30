International milk, dairy exhibition gets underway in HCM City

VIETNAM, May 30 -

HCM CITY — The fourth Vietnam International Milk and Dairy Products Exhibition has opened in HCM City.

It has nearly 200 booths set up by local and foreign companies from Australia, the US, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and France.

They include Vinamilk, Nestle, Nutifood, Abbott, Vinasoy, Mead Johnson, Vinasoy, IDP, Nutricare, VP Milk, and Meiji Food.

The products on display include milk and dairy products, ingredients and technology for the dairy industry, processing and packaging lines, cattle feed and veterinary machines, milk testing equipment, packaging, recycling and environmental treatment technologies, digital transformation services and solutions for the dairy sector, and food safety management systems.

Organised by the Việt Nam Dairy Association and the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (Vietfair), the biennial event also includes conferences on solutions for creating a circular economy in the dairy industry, facilitating consumption of milk and milk products and speeding up digital transformation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Quang Trung, chairman of the Việt Nam Dairy Association, said the volume of dairy products produced in the country has been steadily growing.

Many dairy companies have been investing in factories with modern technologies, seeking sustainable development through the circular economy, practising regenerative agriculture, using green and clean energy, and aiming for green consumption, he said.

They have been striving to provide customers with high-quality products, which have achieved global standards and conquered world markets, he said.

Vietnamese milk and other dairy products worth US$300 million are exported to nearly 60 countries and territories, he added.

Nguyễn Quang Trí, executive director - marketing at VINAMILK, said: “From being a country in the list of 20 globally with the burden of malnutrition, Việt Nam is now in the top four of Southeast Asia in terms of [the population’s]average height.

“From almost consumption in the 1990s, milk consumption per capita in Việt Nam had grown dramatically to 27 liters/person/year by 2023.

“This is the result of numerous actions taken by government agencies, civil society and businesses over the years to raise awareness of healthcare for everyone, especially emphasising the role of milk in the development of children's height, stature and intelligence.”

Nguyễn Vân Nga, chief representative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Office in HCM City, said the exhibition is a significant trade promotion event for the dairy sector, a place for industry players to showcase their latest developments and achievements.

It is also a platform to network and exchange for experts, businesses and consumers, she added.

The event, which opened on May 30 at the Phú Tho Indoor Sport Stadium in District 11, will go on until June 2. — VNS