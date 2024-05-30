Safe and convenient transactions with VPBank cards on Apple Pay

VIETNAM, May 30 -

HÀ NỘI After nearly a year of appearing in Việt Nam, Apple Pay has become a popular payment method, prioritised by many customers for its ease, safety, and privacy. With the presence of Apple Pay in Việt Nam, the trend of cashless payments has become more diversified.

Embracing the Apple Pay payment trend

For busy professionals like Thái Vân Linh (Shark Linh), Apple Pay has transformed the shopping experience. Shark Linh, with her demanding schedule, has found Apple Pay to be a game-changer. “What sets Apple Pay apart for me is its quick, secure transactions without the need for an internet connection. The fact that it works without downloading any additional apps and doesn't require a wifi or 4G connection is a huge advantage,” she explains. Shark Linh's satisfaction with Apple Pay is further enhanced by the benefits offered by VPBank, such as the VPBank Diamond World Lady credit card. This VPBank Diamond World Lady card, when used for Apple Pay transactions at selected convenience stores and restaurants, including Circle K, GS25, The Pizza Company, Phê La, and Katinat, rewards customers with cashback up to VNĐ100,000 per transaction, adding value to the owners' shopping experience.

It's clear that beyond convenience and speed, the safety and security features of Apple products are well-established, so making payments with Apple Pay is one of the safest payment methods available today. Each transaction made with Apple Pay is authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, or the device's passcode, along with a one-time dynamic security code. Adding a VPBank card to Apple Pay is also incredibly simple. Customers can add their card via the VPBank NEO app, or by opening the Apple Wallet on their iPhone and tapping the plus (+) sign to begin. A single VPBank card can be linked to multiple devices, and the activation process for each card only takes between 10 to 20 seconds.

Trọng Công, an office worker in HCM City and a sports enthusiast, has found great convenience since VPBank enabled card integration on Apple Pay.

Since then, the only item he carries when leaving home early in the morning is his Apple Watch. “Carrying a phone can be uncomfortable while running, so I usually just take a bank card or some cash to buy breakfast for the family or coffee with friends on weekends. However, on days when I wake up late or in a rush, forgetting things can happen. Now, it's so convenient; I just wear my Apple Watch, which is already linked to my VPBank Flex Mastercard, tap, and pay instantly within minutes,” Công shares excitedly.

Meeting all needs, all customers

Thanks to the simple steps and high security of Apple Pay, VPBank not only reaches young tech-savvy customers, but also attracts middle-aged and older customers.

"By allowing card integration into Apple Pay, banks have created a new experience that is both easy, convenient, safe and ensures privacy, helping users shop confidently without carrying cash," shared Thúy An (an office staff), an avid user of Apple PayFor example, when buying medicine or medical devices, she said she usually buys through the online application of Long Châu pharmacy. After the payment link is sent to the phone, just select the Apple icon, authenticate the transaction with the VPBank Flex Mastercard using Face ID, and the payment will be completed quickly in just a few seconds.

She added: “If by any chance my phone is lost, first I will contact the network provider to immediately lock the SIM card. Next, I will remotely lock the iPhone to protect the data. I can actively go to the company's website, delete the cards on Apple Pay to avoid risks. In my family, I'm not the only one who loves using Apple Pay, as my 22-year-old daughter - a true Gen Z - also has a VPBank Shopee Platinum card integrated with Apple Pay for online shopping.”

Trần Hùng (70 years old, in HCM City) revealed that although he is an elderly person, he can easily use Apple Pay thanks to the application's friendly and easy-to-understand interface. In addition, the transaction processing time of contactless payment devices is superior to that of traditional payment devices. This saves time for both the buyer and the seller, increasing satisfaction.

“This is an interesting experience. Apple Pay is not just a payment method, but also makes me feel the progress of technology in everyday life. For example, it helps me not have to wait in line for a long time to make a payment, and I don't need to struggle to connect to wifi to use the banking app,” Hùng said.

