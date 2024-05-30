DBIA Releases Updated Transportation and Aviation Design-Build Best Practices Primer

Decorative image illustrating cover of Transpo/Aviation Best Practices

Design-Build Professionals, Industry Partners, Transportation and Aviation Experts Weigh In to Inform New Guidance

The transportation and aviation market sectors have witnessed substantial growth and transformation in recent years, making it imperative to update the DBIA Best Practices specific to these projects.”
— Bill Hasbrook, MEMS, TCFM, FDBIA
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has announced the release of its updated Transportation and Aviation Design-Build Best Practices Primer, which follows last year’s refresh of the Universal Best Practices. Recognizing the need for sector-specific guidelines, the new primer is designed to offer actionable insights for design-build teams tackling the distinct challenges in transportation and aviation projects. 

“The transportation and aviation market sectors have witnessed substantial growth and transformation in recent years,” said Chair of the DBIA Transportation & Aviation Markets Task Force Bill Hasbrook, MEMS, TCFM, FDBIA. “As this sector continues to evolve, it has become imperative to revise and update the DBIA Best Practices specific to transportation and aviation projects.”

DBIA's commitment to maintaining industry-standard design-build resources, education and certification programs drove the evolution of these best practices. The primer was updated from its 2016 release by seasoned design-build experts whose extensive experience in transportation and aviation projects has informed the new guidelines. Hasbrook added, “Staying ahead of continuous innovation and rapid evolution in the design-build sector is crucial. Our revised best practices reflect the current state of the industry and incorporate significant insights from key stakeholders.”

The revision process was thorough and collaborative. DBIA’s Transportation & Aviation Markets Committee formed a task force that comprised former and current executives, Owners, practitioners and legal experts. Additionally, recommendations were solicited from various industry partners.

“The comprehensive review and update was necessary to incorporate aviation and ensure alignment with the Universal Best Practices released last year,” Hasbrook explained. “Our goal was to create a document that not only mirrors the universal guidelines but also addresses the specific needs of the transportation and aviation sectors.”

Key updates in the primer include enhanced techniques for procurement, contracts and execution, all tailored to the transportation and aviation design-build sector. The primer now mirrors the structure of the Universal Best Practices while augmenting it with sector-specific insights.

The updated Transportation and Aviation Design-Build Best Practices Primer is now available for free download through DBIA’s online bookstore.  

Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
8504430455 ext.
email us here

You just read:

DBIA Releases Updated Transportation and Aviation Design-Build Best Practices Primer

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
8504430455 ext.
Company/Organization
DBIA
1001 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 410
Washington, 20004
United States
+1 202-454-7531
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

Design-Build Institute of America

More From This Author
DBIA Releases Updated Transportation and Aviation Design-Build Best Practices Primer
DBIA Applauds Inclusion of Progressive Design-Build Pilot Program in FAA Reauthorization Act
DBIA Receives Two Stevie® Awards in 2024 American Business Awards®
View All Stories From This Author