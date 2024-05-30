Scientific Journey from NASA to EMU

Alongside its achievements in the academic field, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) continues to make its mark with the opportunities it offers to its students and distinguished guests it hosts. In this context and within the scope of another scientific event, EMU hosted Dr. Alex Lockwood from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Organized by the Astronomy and Space Science Club operating under the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate with the contributions of Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Physics, the event took place on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall where NASA Project Scientists Dr. Alex Lockwood delivered a presentation titled “Discovering Our Universe: Past, Present and Future”.

The event was attended by EMU Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, Dean of Arts and Sciences Faculty Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan, Chair of the Departments of Physics and Chemistry Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, academic personnel members and students. Following the presentation, Prof. Dr. Zorlu and Prof. Dr. Sakallı presented an appreciation plaque to Dr. Lockwood. Receiving great interest from the students and personnel members, the event continued with “Exploring the Dynamic Nature of Sun” observation session with telescopes held at EMU Atatürk Square. Carried out in a lecture like manners, the events received great attention from the Department of Physics academic personnel members and students.

Prior to the said event, EMU Acting Rector and Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe hosted Dr. Alex Lockwood who conveyed her excitement on being at EMU, thanking EMU for their hospitality. Providing information about EMU during the visit, Prof. Dr. Karatepe underlined the importance of Dr. Lockwood from an esteemed association such as NASA, meeting with EMU students. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. Karatepe presented Dr. Lockwood traditional Cypriot and EMU souvenirs.