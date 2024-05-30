Dravet Syndrome Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth from (2023-2032), Analyzes DelveInsight

Dravet Syndrome Market Forecast

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Dravet Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dravet Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dravet Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Dravet Syndrome market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Dravet Syndrome Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Dravet Syndrome Market Report:

The Dravet Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

A new US epidemiological study, according to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (2022), found that the prevalence of Dravet Syndrome, which affects 1:15,700 infants and 80% of whom had a SCN1A mutation, is twice as high as previously thought

The predicted total number of diagnosed cases of Dravet Syndrome in France in 2022 was 1,050, and by 2032, that number is expected to rise

It is projected that there will be approximately 1,000 treated instances of Dravet syndrome in the UK in 2022, and that number will rise by 2032

As to the company's declaration, FINTEPLA's net product sales amounted to around $75 million. In a similar vein, EPIDIOLEX's net product sales in 2021 totaled $463.6 million.

A number of the newly developed Dravet syndrome treatments are in the late stages of clinical testing. These include lorcaserin and TAK-935 (soticlestat), both of which have demonstrated great promise in trials

Key Dravet Syndrome Companies: Takeda, Eisai, Stoke Therapeurtics, EpyGenix Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, Zogenix International Ltd, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Ovid Therapeutics Inc., Longboard Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Dravet Syndrome Therapies: TAK-935 (soticlestat), BELVIQ (lorcaserin), STK-001, ganaxolone, EPX-100 (Clemizole HCl), STK-001, ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride), GWP42003-P, Soticlestat, LP352, and others

The Dravet Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that more men than women have Dravet Syndrome

The Dravet Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dravet Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dravet Syndrome market dynamics.

Dravet Syndrome Overview

Dravet syndrome, also known as severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy (SMEI), is a rare and severe form of epilepsy that begins in infancy or early childhood. It is characterized by prolonged seizures, often triggered by fever, along with other types of seizures such as myoclonic, atonic, and absence seizures.

Get a Free sample for the Dravet Syndrome Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/dravet-syndrome-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dravet Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Dravet Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Dravet Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dravet Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dravet Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Dravet Syndrome epidemiology trends @ Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

Dravet Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dravet Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dravet Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dravet Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dravet Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

TAK-935 (soticlestat): Takeda

BELVIQ (lorcaserin): Eisai

STK-001: Stoke Therapeurtics

EPX-100: EpyGenix Therapeutics

ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

EPX-100 (Clemizole HCl): Epygenix

STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc

ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride): Zogenix International Ltd, Inc.

Soticlestat: Takeda

GWP42003-P: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Soticlestat: Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

LP352: Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Dravet Syndrome Market Strengths

The researchers are undergoing advancement in already approved drugs by providing an alternative means of delivering the drug.

A broader awareness among health care providers and the public for better treatments helps to improve care and outcomes.

Development of long-acting injectable Antipsychotics.

Dravet Syndrome Market Opportunities

Demands of advanced therapeutics and presence of significant number of pipeline drugs.

There is growing evidence that patients with a dual diagnosis does not respond well to conventional psychiatric treatment, creating demand for a new approach from a different perspective.

Because of the increase in the side effects and less efficacious drug, the demand for specific therapy also increases.

Scope of the Dravet Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dravet Syndrome Companies: Takeda, Eisai, Stoke Therapeurtics, EpyGenix Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, Zogenix International Ltd, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Ovid Therapeutics Inc., Longboard Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Dravet Syndrome Therapies: TAK-935 (soticlestat), BELVIQ (lorcaserin), STK-001, ganaxolone, EPX-100 (Clemizole HCl), STK-001, ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride), GWP42003-P, Soticlestat, LP352, and others

Dravet Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Dravet Syndrome current marketed and Dravet Syndrome emerging therapies

Dravet Syndrome Market Dynamics: Dravet Syndrome market drivers and Dravet Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dravet Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dravet Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Dravet Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Dravet Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Dravet Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dravet Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Dravet Syndrome

4. Dravet Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dravet Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dravet Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dravet Syndrome

9. Dravet Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dravet Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Dravet Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Dravet Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dravet Syndrome Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Dravet Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dravet Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Dravet Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Dravet Syndrome Appendix

18. Dravet Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Latest Reports Offered By DelveInsight:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.