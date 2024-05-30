Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth from (2023-2032), Examine DelveInsight

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Report:

The Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market size was valued approximately USD 1,887 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In 2022, the collective diagnosed prevalent count of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy in the 7MM was 236,192 individuals. It is anticipated that the number of cases will rise throughout the study period spanning from 2019 to 2032.

The anticipated introduction of prospective treatments such as Epygenix (EPX-100), (EPX-200), and (EPX-300), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBI-921352), Takeda (Soticlestat) (OV935/TAK-935), Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX-562), and various others is projected to expand the market size in the forthcoming years. This growth is expected to be supported by a rise in the population affected by Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy.

In 2022, epidemiological evaluations for Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy indicated that the United States held the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, totaling around 130,250 cases among the 7MM.

In EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy in 2021, reaching 21,087, followed by France with 17,317 cases. Conversely, Spain reported the lowest number of cases, totaling 11,762 in 2022.

Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Companies: Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics, Epygenix, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Stoke Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Praxis Precision Medicines, Zogenix, Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Therapies: Soticlestat(OV935/TAK935), EPX-100, EPX-200, EPX-300, LP352, STK-001, NBI-921352, PRAX-562, Fenfluramine, XEN496, and others

The Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy is more common in men as compared to women.

The Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market dynamics.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Overview

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE) represents a cluster of severe epilepsies typified by seizures that frequently resist treatment with drugs. Additionally, these conditions are associated with encephalopathy, a condition denoting substantial developmental delays or, in some cases, regression in developmental abilities.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy

Prevalent Cases of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Therapies and Key Companies

Soticlestat(OV935/TAK935): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

EPX-100, EPX-200, EPX-300: Epygenix

LP352: Longboard Pharmaceuticals

STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics

NBI-921352: Neurocrine Biosciences

PRAX-562: Praxis Precision Medicines

Fenfluramine: Zogenix, Inc.

XEN496: Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Drivers

Ztalmy, the first licensed therapy for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, was recently approved in the United States, boosting the growth of the DEE market. The vacuum created by a lack of licensed medications will be filled by further R&D advancement.

With robust uptake, Epidiolex and Fintepla continue to add new prescribers and increase their existing prescriber base.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Opportunities

The current competitive scenario of DEE is only restricted to a few therapies. Currently, the market seems to be an unexplored area by pharmaceutical companies, and thus the companies have a significant opportunity to grab the potential market space of DEE.

Emerging drugs with improved seizure control may positively impact the DEE treatment landscape and patients’ quality of life.

Scope of the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Companies: Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics, Epygenix, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Stoke Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Praxis Precision Medicines, Zogenix, Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Therapies: Soticlestat(OV935/TAK935), EPX-100, EPX-200, EPX-300, LP352, STK-001, NBI-921352, PRAX-562, Fenfluramine, XEN496, and others

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy current marketed and Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy emerging therapies

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics: Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market drivers and Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy

3. SWOT analysis of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy

4. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy

9. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Unmet Needs

11. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Emerging Therapies

12. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Drivers

16. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Market Barriers

17. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Appendix

18. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

