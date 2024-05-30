DSS Subsidiary SBG Technology Solutions (SBG) Hires Liam Doherty as Senior Director, Business Development
Seasoned business development executive will further enhance and expand SBG’s footprint into new federal arenas
Liam brings deep business development expertise that will further propel SBG into new arenas around helping government to embrace digital transformation.”JUNO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, announced today it has recently hired Liam Doherty as senior director, business development, for its subsidiary SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. (SBG).
— Bruce Dickey, president and CEO of SBG Technology Solutions, Inc.
Prior to joining SBG, Doherty served in many business development leadership roles with a wide range of government contractors and industry solutions providers, including as a federal solutions executive for Samsung SDS America, and the vice president, federal account executive/defense – civilian at NIS Solutions.
“Liam brings deep business development expertise that will further propel SBG into new arenas around helping government to embrace digital transformation,” said Bruce Dickey, president and CEO of SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. “We are excited to have him as part of the SBG team and look forward to him helping to expand our efforts into key areas such as enterprise mobility and cybersecurity.”
Doherty will play a key role in driving sales revenue growth, serving as the company’s business development lead, creating new market opportunities and industry partnerships for SBG.
“SBG is an example of a key industry member that is on the cutting-edge of providing mission-critical solutions for the government,” said Doherty. “I look forward to being part of this world-class team and helping SBG to become even more foundational to helping government achieve mission success through innovation.”
Doherty is a member of the Armed Forces Communications Association (AFCEA) and the Maryland Tech Council. He also has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Maryland and is an active member of the University of Maryland Alumni Association.
In 2021, DSS acquired SBG to expand its service capabilities for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Defense (DoD), and with other federal agencies. DSS has also complimented and helped to build upon SBG’s Health IT services and National Security capabilities and experience through the development of new products to support government and commercial clients.
This year, SBG’s Joint Venture with Eleven09 (King Street Technology Partners) was selected by the VA Office of Information and Technology (OIT) to assist the Software Product Management (SPM) Product Operations and Reporting Support.
About SBG Technology Solutions
SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and AI services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients includes VA, the U.S. Space Force (USSF), the U.S. Navy, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at https://sbgts.com/.
About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)
Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a solutions provider, solutions integrator, and professional services contractor. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering care quality for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com
