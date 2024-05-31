Cloud Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cloud Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cloud testing market size is predicted to reach $22.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.

The growth in the cloud testing market is due to the increasing cloud adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest cloud testing market share. Major players in the cloud testing market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., HP Inc., Accenture plc, The International Business Machines Corporation.

Cloud Testing Market Segments

• By Component: Testing Platforms And Tools, Services

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By End User: Retail And E-commerce, Transportation, Information Technology And Telecom, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global cloud testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cloud testing is the procedure of evaluating the functionality, scalability, and dependability of web-based applications in the cloud computing environment. It simulates real-world user traffic, assessing functionality, security, and usability across devices, browsers, and operating systems. Benefits include scalability, cost savings, and enhanced team collaboration while replicating real user conditions such as location, device preferences, and network variations.

