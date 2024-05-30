Toradze International Music Festival – a highlight event for classical music enthusiasts

For the second year in a row, Toradze Foundation, in collaboration with Smart Capital Group and its Georgian Chanting Foundation presents one of the most important events in the Georgian musical world – the Toradze International Music Festival. The festival is dedicated to the legendary Georgian composer David Toradze and his son renowned pianist Alexander (Lexo) Toradze. A primary goal of the festival is to discover and support the new generation of Georgian musicians while promoting Georgian culture globally.

“We are honored to present the Toradze International Music Festival for the second time, as supporting art and popularizing Georgian culture is a core value and main direction for Georgian Chanting Foundation. Sharing the cultural heritage that the legendary Toradze family has left for Georgia and the entire musical world is priceless. The long-standing friendship between the Toradze and Chkhartishvili families has led to our collaboration, which has now become a cherished tradition- says Nana Gotua, founder of the Georgian Chanting Foundation.

The festival is also partnered with ESHVI, a company under the Smart Capital Group. This London-based fine jewelry company has been sponsoring the festival since last year, as supporting classical music is one of ESHVI’s most valued pursuits.

“This year, the Toradze International Music Festival is proud to host world-renowned musicians while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Georgia. Our program is infused with vibrant energy and promises an unforgettable celebration of music and talent. I am deeply grateful to our partner, Smart Capital Group, whose invaluable support has transformed the Toradze International Music Festival from a dream into a reality.” says Nino Toradze, Founder of the Toradze Foundation.

The festival will officially open on June 7 and run until June 19, covering four different locations and bringing together musicians of various nationalities and generations. Throughout the program, classical music enthusiasts will have the opportunity to listen to renowned international musicians such as Gabriel Prokofiev, grandson of the legendary Sergei Prokofiev, and piano virtuosos – Christian Blackshaw, Elisabeth Leonskaja, Sean Botkin, Svetlana Smolina, and others. In addition to foreign musicians, prominent Georgian performers such as Edisher Savitski (Artistic Director of TIMF), Alexander Korsantia, Tamar Mikeladze, Nikoloz Rachveli, George Zagarelli, and many more will be featured. The event will showcase a blend of classical and electronic music, introducing a new dimension to the Toradze Festival.

As one of the main goals of the festival is to support new generation, within the framework of the activity, outstanding students will be selected to receive a one-year scholarship and will be chosen through master classes in piano, oboe, cello, and double bass. Additionally, scholars will be selected from among the resident musicians of the Tbilisi Youth Orchestra.