American Friends of Georgia (AFG) held the 30th anniversary Spring Charity Gala on May 18, 2023 at the Biltmore Hotel

The Gala achieved an unprecedented milestone, raising a record-breaking total of 134, 900 USD. These funds will be dedicated to the AFG’s dual focal initiatives: the Feristvaleba Hospice and Palliative Homecare Program, alongside various educational projects (afgeorgia.org).

Over the past three decades, AFG has been a beacon of hope, easing the hardships faced by Georgia’s most vulnerable individuals, including the homeless, those battling critical and terminal illnesses, single mothers, underprivileged children, and the elderly. Moreover, it steadfastly champions Georgian artists, providing vital support to safeguard and showcase their rich artistic heritage and cultural legacy.

The event saw a distinguished gathering of attendees, including representatives from the diplomatic corps and business world, leading international and Georgian organizations and corporations.

The event started with a cocktail reception in the lobby with an art display by prominent Georgian artists auctioned later by Cliff Isaak, Auctioneer Extraordinaire and Honorary Consul of Canada to Georgia. The reception was followed by dinner especially designed by Biltmore’s chef. Exceptional wines were provided by Schumi winery. The gala dinner started with Georgian anthem performed by the State Opera Ensemble Suliko whose impassioned performance of the Georgian anthem established the atmosphere for an evening characterized by gratitude and appreciation.

One of the highlights of the evening was the auction of donated outstanding art by such artists as Rusudan Petviashvili, Gia Gugushvili, Tutu Kiladze, Nino (Niniko Morbedadze), Konstantine Sulaberidze, Lithography by Henri Matisse, Levan Mosiashvili, Original signed T-shirt from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Tengiz Mirzashvili, Valerian Sidamon-Eristavi.

And the culmination of the Evening was Christ Botti, who truly illuminated the evening, delivering a mesmerizing performance that added an enchanting sparkle to the event, making it an unforgettable highlight of the night.

But it’s essential to acknowledge that our 30 years of charitable endeavors wouldn’t have been possible without the steadfast support of our generous sponsors and invaluable partners.

General Media Partner of the charity gala event is The FINANCIAL Media.

Only Together We Can Make a Difference!