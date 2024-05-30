atkrypto.io Achieves World's First Demonstration of Blockchain running from SAP BTP kyma to Android Smartphone on 5G

atkrypto.io Web3 and Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP

LEWES, DELAWARE, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in history, atkrypto.io the leading Enterprise Blockchain provider announced today that they have successfully conducted a verification test of "atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Server for SAP" running on the SAP BTP Kyma Trial together with "atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Server for Mobile" running on an Android Smartphone on 5G enabling an atkrypto.io Distributed Ledger Network between the SAP BTP Kyma Trial and the Android Smartphone resulting in a secure data store and secure communication channel between the SAP BTP and the Android Smartphone on 5G.

This historic moment proves the technological innovation underpinning the atkrypto.io vision and promise to take the Blockchain to the Data at the Edge instead of taking the Data to the Blockchain.

The groundbreaking trial demonstrates the capabilities of the "atkrypto.io Enterprise Blockchain Platform" as the Web3 and Blockchain enabler for Enterprise:

. Any kind of Blockchain, Public, Private, Semi Private, Syndicated, BaaS

. Blockchain from the Edge/IoT/Mobile to the DataCenter

. Blockchain Mobile SDK

. Blockchain Developer SDK

. Deep Native SAP Integration through the SAP BTP

. Blockchain Tokenisation of anything from the Edge to the Data Center

. Blockchain Enterprise Wallet

. Enterprise Application Integration

. Blockchain for IoT

. Blockchain for Mobile

. Cross Chain Bridges & Integrations

With these capabilities atkrypto.io underpins and anchors the possibilities for Enterprise Use Cases across:

. Business – Serialisation/Traceability, 3rd Party Collaboration, Common Source of Truth, ERP, Data Orchestration, Web3 Customer Engagement

. Web3 & Metaverse - Digitize & Tokenize & make NFT’s from any Device on atkrypto Distributed Ledgers

. IoT & Enterprise – IoT & ESG & Smart Cities, Agri, Pharma, Smart Everything, Digital Twins

. Application Developers – Distributed Ledgers enabling DApps development - DeFi, DAO, Dapps, API accessible

. People – Distributed Ledgers for Trading Collectibles, Gaming, Esports, Personal Sensitive Data Sharing

. Communications – Distributed Ledgers for secured communications for people and machines (eg UAV's)

atkrypto.io's uniqueness is grounded by the fact that atkrypto built their own proprietary Blockchain Network Software which can run anywhere, Edge/IoT/Mobile to the DataCenter, enabling all Layers of Blockchain Architecture and making atkrypto.io the DePIN Decentralised Physical Infrastructure for Enterprise.

Compunding this is that atkrypto.io has succeeded to make Blockchain easy for Enterprise, the atkrypto.io image trial version can be pulled and up and running for evaluation in less than an hour.

atkrypto is an Enterprise Private Blockchain Platform taking blockchain to the data, rather than data to the Blockchain. Using atkrypto, Enterprises can open new business opportunities within Web3 and Blockchain, build trustable AI Infrastructure for automated Operations, and enhance Operational security and resilience, from Edge/IoT/Mobile to the DataCenter.

If Web3 and Blockchain are part of your vision or being discussed get in touch, we'd love to talk.

SAP, PartnerEdge, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See https://www.sap.com/corporate/en/legal/privacy.html for additional trademark information and notices. for additional trademark information and notices.