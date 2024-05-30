Technical and innovative finance solutions for green transport are critical to scaling up private capital needed to help Thailand achieve its net-zero commitments by 2065.

For the rail sector, ADB played a pivotal role in catalyzing commercial funding for the Bangkok Mass Rapid Transit Pink and Yellow Lines. For the road sector, ADB provided financial support to purchase up to 1,500 e-tuktuks and associated charging stations for micro-transit services and up to 1,200 e-buses to be used for public transportation services in Bangkok.

Since 2018, ADB has mobilized private capital amounting to more than $450 million for private sector financing in developing e-mobility for various modes of public transportation including rail and road.

ADB follows an integrated approach in developing innovative finance for private sector electric mobility (e-mobility) projects and public mass transit systems in the country.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) supports Thailand in promoting green and sustainable transport to help alleviate traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions originating from the transport sector in Bangkok and other metropolitan areas.

ADB’s Support to E-Mobility Transition in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand is facing threats posed by climate change from the transport sector which accounts for 26% of the country's annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Roykaew Nitithanprapas

Senior Communications Officer

Asian Development Bank

Bangkok is one of the most congested cities in Asia. Fuel combustion from the road transportation sector has the highest emission of P.M. 2.5 dust. This has a significant impact on air quality and public health.

Promoting the use of eco-friendly public transport will play a pivotal role in reducing the city's environmental footprint.

Srinivasan Ancha

Principle Climate Change Specialist

Asian Development Bank

ADB follows an integrated approach for green mobility in Thailand, both financing private sector electric mobility projects while working with the government in developing much needed innovative finance approaches for the transition to the public mass transit systems.

Won Myong Hong

Principle Investment Specialist

Asian Development Bank

Since 2018, ADB has mobilized private capital amounting to more than $450 million for private sector financing in developing electric mobility for various modes of public transportation including rail and road.

For the rail sector, ADB played a pivotal role in catalyzing commercial funding for the Bangkok Mass Rapid Transit Pink and Yellow Lines, which could help reduce CO2 emission to up to 50,000 tons per annum.

For road transport, we also provided financial support to purchase up to 1,500 e-tuktuks and associated charging stations for micro transit services, and up to 1,200 e-bus to be used for public transportation services in Bangkok.

Krisada Kritayakirana

Co-Founder and CEO

Muvmi

To scale up e-mobility, you need capital investment and ADB helps us access these capital investments at a reasonable rate. This enables the user to have access to clean mobility as well as to create many jobs for people to work in the green segment.

Given that it’s e-mobility or e-tuktuk, it’s much easier to drive and this enables people of different genders and ages to drive these e-tuktuks.

For us, we want to push for more women drivers. Originally, we had none. In the past few years, women account for about 5% of the total number of drivers. And today, we have about 10% or about more than 100 women drivers.

Sisalermkiat Phandanouvong

E-bus passenger

The PM2.5 problem in Thailand is becoming increasingly severe. However, many people still rely on private cars rather than public transportation.

Ketkanok Krongkoom

E-bus passenger

Few recognize that we can contribute to global efforts by utilizing public transportation such as electric buses.

ADB also provided the first financing for EV charging networks.

Roykaew Nitithanprapas

Senior Communications Officer

Asian Development Bank

This contributed to the readiness of the country to transition to EVs by increasing local production capacity of EV chargers to more than 1,000 stations.

Anouj Mehta

Country Director

ADB Thailand Resident Mission

Seeing the urgency of battling climate change, it is critical not only to focus on the technical solutions for sectors such as e-mobility but especially to look at innovative finance solutions, instruments - bonds and blended finance. They are so critical to catalyzing the scale of private capital that is needed to help Thailand achieve its net-zero commitments quickly.

