Clean energy expert appointed to NSW EPA Board

With a Bachelor of Science (Chemistry) and an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA), Mr Maresh brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and commercial experience in the resources, power generation, mining (critical minerals) and renewables sectors.

During his tenure at GE Australia (2016-2023), Mr Maresh supported the development and commissioning of onshore wind and power infrastructure projects. This included several wind farm proposals in NSW and Australia’s first dual-fuelled hydrogen power plant.

Mr Maresh serves on the CSIRO Manufacturing Advisory Council, chairs the Business Council of Australia’s Future Industries Committee, and is also a Director of Trinity Indo-Pacific Partners.

NSW EPA Chief Executive Officer, Tony Chappel said Mr Maresh is a welcome addition to the EPA Board.

“He brings a fresh perspective and positive impact as we continue our mission to protect people’s health and the environment,” Mr Chappel said.

“His industry-wide reputation for managing complex regulatory, social and policy environments through senior roles will be invaluable to the Board, particularly when dealing with matters in the renewables space.

“This proficiency in clean energy will help to inform decision-making processes, ensuring that our policies and strategies align with our net zero targets for a greener future.”

EPA Board Chair, Rayne de Gruchy said Mr Maresh brings a great skillset to the role.

“His proven track record in business and industry insight will complement our collective expertise and benefit our deliberations,” Ms de Gruchy said.

New EPA Board member, Sam Maresh said he has a deep personal commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

“I am honoured to be part of the Board and support the EPA's critical work,” Mr Maresh said.

“Enabling a circular economy and building a prosperous low carbon future are at the heart of our Board’s functions, and I look forward to contributing my knowledge and understanding to help make a lasting difference.”

The key roles of the Board include determining policies and strategies, advising the Minister on environmental matters, and overseeing the management of the EPA.

Under the Protection of the Environment Administration Act 1991, Board members are nominated by the NSW Environment Minister and appointed by the Governor.