Epik Launches AIgency to Lead the Commercialization of AI Generated Content
Epik Unveils AIgency, a Specialized Licensing Agency Set to Usher in a New Era of AI-Generated Content Ownership and MonetizationSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, through extensive industry experience and collaboration with giants such as Warner Music, Garena, Tencent, and Universal, Epik has established itself as a global leader in digital licensing while building an enterprise network encompassing over 1,000 brands and 300 game companies. Epik is now launching AIgency, the first-ever specialized AI licensing and commercialization service. AIgency incorporates Epik’s proprietary cutting-edge blockchain and Web3 technology to empower creators to maximize the potential of this emerging landscape, while ensuring audiences enjoy rich and captivating AI-driven experiences.
"We're on the cusp of a transformation in music, arts, and entertainment through AI-generated content," said Gary Ma, COO at Epik. "We see the commercialization of AI-generated content and brands as the new frontier of opportunity, and Epik is here to bridge the gap between these innovative products and the evolving digital economy.”
Imagine a future where the next superstar is no longer a human but an AI-produced celebrity. The world has entered an era of infinitely scalable content creation and innovative media formats. As creators push boundaries with AI-generated assets, new challenges arise in establishing and protecting their intellectual property rights, especially as the tools they use become increasingly autonomous.
Epik is poised to lead as the first specialized AI licensing agency. Epik will represent and empower emerging AI-created talents to be monetized and commercialized, capturing licensing opportunities across virtual concerts, metaverse experiences, games, and collaborations with other AI artists.
Future-Proofing for Creators
AIgency offers a suite of proprietary Web3 products designed to streamline the ownership and monetization of digital assets. AI creators can leverage these tools to securely manage their AI-powered IPs, ensuring transparent ownership and efficient licensing opportunities within the decentralized ecosystem.
Every activation featuring an AI-produced brand or entity is immutably recorded on the blockchain, creating a transparent and verifiable record of its creation. This eliminates the possibility of counterfeiting or unauthorized use. When an AI creation's origin is demonstrably authentic, it earns the coveted VerifAI by Epik seal of provenance.
Blockchain technology also ensures the secure storage and tracking of AI-generated content. This provides creators with complete ownership and control over their creations, allowing them to monitor usage and enforce licensing agreements effectively, as well as benefit from seamless distribution into Web3 platforms.
Royalty payments for AI-produced content are streamlined and automated. Epik's blockchain integration facilitates automatic royalty distribution to all rights holders involved in the creation and utilization of AI content, ensuring fair compensation to creators and collaborators throughout the lifecycle.
For more information about AIgency and Epik’s innovative solutions, please visit our website at: www.epikprime.com/aigency
