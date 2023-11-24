Elite Apes Announces a Powerhouse Web3 Partnership with U-Topia, Epik and Meta-Stadiums
Elite Apes Partners with U-Topia, Epik and Meta-Stadiums to Forge Cutting-Edge Web3 Entertainment Products Featuring Brands from Entertainment, Gaming & Sports.
This massive partnership will usher in a new era of content within web3, demonstrating how global brands and IP will interact within the industry to the world in the coming months.”HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Elite Apes officially announces their latest partnership with U-Topia, a first of its kind Multiverse that plans to make an indelible mark on web3 as a whole through innovative collaborations with some of the world’s largest and most powerful IP. Elite Apes & U-Topia have solidified their partnership by signing a dedicated 3-year, 8-figure contract. Together, both corporations aim to connect Web3 NFT communities along with Web2 IPs in the U-Topia Ecosystem. In the initial phase, the collaboration will focus on the integration of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) community. Looking ahead, the partnership is poised to extend its domain to include several other Web3 NFT communities. U-Topia’s mission is powered by Epik, a trailblazing force in the gaming and metaverse space that is credited with some of the most coveted content deals in web3 thus far, and supported by Meta-Stadiums, a virtual football/soccer stadium existing in the metaverse where fans can watch live and archive SLC/FIFA games, network with other fans using avatars, buy virtual merch, and play mini games to win virtual and real-world prizes. This public announcement comes after Elite Apes unveiled a sneak preview of this news exclusively during private hosted events at the recent ApeFest in Hong Kong.
“This massive partnership will usher in a new era of content within web3, demonstrating how global brands and IP will interact within the industry to the world in the coming months.” Said Jason Au, founder of Elite apes. Elite Apes will leverage the reach of U-Topia over the next 3 years to bring BAYC and other NFTs to the masses similar to the reach of ApeFest, through iconic partnerships in large title video games, block buster movies, global music videos, and beloved sport teams. Fans and consumers alike will be treated to a new level of access like never seen before. With the support of the global ape community, and companies like Yuga and Animoca Brands, this ambitious goal is poised for success.
“We’re excited to announce this partnership that will expand the BAYC brand to mainstream audiences and produce creative new consumer products that people all over the world will love,” said Jason Au, founder of Elite Apes. “With a huge track-record of working with leading brands and as a pioneer in the Web3 space for many years, Epik brings immense value through their expertise in the digital merchandise space and the brand partnerships they offer. Partnering with Epik and U-Topia opens the door to amazing new opportunities to expand our IP and more mainstream fans.”
“The crossovers between select Bored Apes and unparalleled, globally recognized brands is something we’re extremely excited about,” Emmanuel Quezada, CEO of U-Topia, expressed. “We believe we’re about to witness the birth of entirely new IP franchises that will shape entertainment for future generations, and redefine how people watch, engage and experience content together.” This excitement stems off the U-Topia’s recent acquisition of several extremely impressive IP rights, with global appeal that will be seen by millions across web2 and web3.
Expect more announcements before the year’s end on the first projects coming soon to a multiverse near you.
About Elite Apes
Elite Apes stands at the forefront of the blockchain and NFT sectors, specializing in intellectual property management and community engagement. Elite Apes unites 150 members globally with extensive experience in blockchain and NFT investments, overseeing a substantial portfolio of over 700 NFT assets from Yuga Labs. As the creators of 'NFT Lab,' the pioneering magazine in the NFT industry, backed by notable entities like Apecoin DAO and Animoca Brands.
As the “Official Community Partner” of Yuga Labs, Elite Apes demonstrates a remarkable performance in terms of government, private and public company partnership alliance for Apefest Hong Kong 2023. Their diverse and strategic business ventures extend to licensing deals in mobile gaming, international golf projects, music entertainment, whisky industry and investment fund (consensys). Elite apes maintain strong global connections through partnerships with various NFT communities and offer custom-designed luxury tourbillon watches under the 'Made by Ape' license.
Get bored at https://www.eliteapes.io
About Epik
With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik was the first and only NFT company to do any deals with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Clients include Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal. The EPIK Prime token (EPIK) powers a unique loyalty reward program that grants members exclusive NFT benefits and rewards.
Follow Epik on X for the latest: https://twitter.com/epikprime
About Meta-Stadiums
Meta-Stadiums Corp, is an innovative solutions company developing and deploying entertainment platforms in the metaverse focusing on mainstream sports teams, leagues, and federations as well as entertainment ranging from concerts to esports events. By providing cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions and immersive experiences; Meta-Stadiums is helping shape the future of the sports and entertainment industries. To learn more about Meta-Stadiums and their revolutionary ecosystem, visit their website https://meta-stadiums.com/
About U-Topia
U-Topia Ecosystem is a leading Web3 technology company, with a focus to bridge Web2 and Web3. U-Topia Ecosystem is working on constructing a multiverse NFT by amalgamating distinct Blue Chip NFT collections and intertwining them with global intellectual properties associated with sports, movies, and music. U-Topia is a venture-built company by Epik, a market leader in developing IP and Gaming crossovers and premium digital items in Web3. U-Topia offers its users a decentralized and innovative platform to enjoy immersive experiences across different domains with a focus on children aged 7-17 and audiences across the globe. With key partnerships with Elite Apes & MetaStadiums, U-Topia is on a mission to bring the Multiverse to the mainstream.
For more information visit www.u-topia.io and follow social media for regular updates.
Elite Apes x U-Topia Teaser Video