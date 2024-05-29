Davis Wright Tremaine Named One of the Best Law Firms for Women and Diversity by Seramount for 11th Consecutive Year

MAY 29, 2024 – Seramount has once again ranked Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in the top 10 law firms for women and diversity. It is the 11th straight year Davis Wright has been recognized as one of the best firms for recruiting, retaining, promoting, and developing lawyers from underrepresented backgrounds, including women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

Each year, Seramount surveys firms on hundreds of questions covering attorney demographics, family-friendly benefits, career flexibility, mentoring and sponsorship participation, and other key metrics. Last year, after a decade of recognition for leadership in these areas, Davis Wright was inducted into Seramount's Hall of Fame.

"In this challenging time for DEI, we're proud and honored that our efforts to continue this important work are being recognized," said Yusuf Zakir, Davis Wright's chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. Zakir recently sat for an interview with Above the Law about the importance of DEI at Davis Wright, in the legal profession, and in every workplace.

Davis Wright has embedded DEI into its firmwide strategic plan. Last year, the firm hosted a roundtable series to explore how its four-pillar DEI framework—Community, Growth, Education, and Engagement—is being applied across the organization. With these efforts, Davis Wright's representation continues to improve: A majority of committees and leadership roles are held by lawyers from underrepresented communities, and the firm's new partner class in 2023 was 56% women and 26% racially/ethnically diverse.

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. The firm continues to be nationally recognized for its steadfast commitment to DEI. For more information, visit www.dwt.com/dei.