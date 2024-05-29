Under Secretary Marisa Lago Travels to Guatemala and El Salvador

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

WASHINGTON - Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will travel to Guatemala City, Guatemala, and San Salvador, El Salvador, between May 28 to June 2, 2024, to advance bilateral commercial cooperation with two key regional partners.

From May 28-30 in Guatemala City, the Under Secretary will meet with senior Guatemalan officials to discuss key commercial priorities to foster the conditions and business environment for more two-way trade and investment. She will also meet with U.S. and Guatemalan business leaders and women entrepreneurs to discuss the business climate and efforts to increase economic opportunity for businesses owned by women with a focus on indigenous communities in Guatemala.

From May 30-June 2, Under Secretary Lago will join a U.S. Presidential Delegation, led by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, to attend the inauguration of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. While in San Salvador, Under Secretary Lago will also meet with El Salvador’s Minister of Economy Maria Luisa Hayam to build on her November 2023 visit to deepen collaboration on the digital economy and other bilateral trade and investment opportunities.



