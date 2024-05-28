FAA Proposes $239,000 Civil Penalty Against Idaho-based Gem Air

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $239,000 civil penalty against Gem Air of Salmon, Idaho, for allegedly violating aircraft maintenance and flight-planning regulations.

The FAA alleges that Gem Air:

Operated a Cessna Caravan on 315 flights between May 22, 2022, and Nov. 28, 2022, when a required engine overhaul was overdue.

Operated a Cessna T206 on a series of flights on Aug. 8, 2022, when a required engine exhaust inspection was overdue.

Operated a Britten-Norman BN-2A from Boise, Idaho, to Salmon, Idaho, without enough fuel to complete the flight. The pilot made an emergency landing in Salmon after the plane’s right engine stopped operating.

The FAA alleges these operations were careless and reckless and endangered lives and property.

Gem Air has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.