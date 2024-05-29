Derby Barracks / Shooting, no injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A5002685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Lynch

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walmart Supercenter, 115 Seymour Dr.

TOWN: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Shooting

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2024, in Derby. No one was injured.

The shooting was reported at about 4:25 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter. Reports indicate that a suspect fired at least one shot at another individual. The suspect was reported to have fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Equinox with unknown license plates.

Initial investigation indicates the shooting was a targeted event, and there is no general threat to the public at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call VSP’s Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -