Derby Barracks / Shooting, no injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A5002685
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Lynch
STATION: VSP Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Walmart Supercenter, 115 Seymour Dr.
TOWN: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Shooting
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2024, in Derby. No one was injured.
The shooting was reported at about 4:25 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter. Reports indicate that a suspect fired at least one shot at another individual. The suspect was reported to have fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Equinox with unknown license plates.
Initial investigation indicates the shooting was a targeted event, and there is no general threat to the public at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call VSP’s Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.
- 30 -