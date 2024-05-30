Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug and TranspareRx Team Up to Help Patients Compare Insurance to Best Savings & Lowest Rx Prices

Text your medication name to 575-4-TEXTRX (575-483-9879) to instantly receive a text back of lowest price option or go to save.cuverd.com

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TranspareRx Corporation, a leading healthcare technology company that developed the next-generation prescription savings platforms, Cuverd and TextRx , announced today its collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs). The integration of Cost Plus Drugs’ pricing into Cuverd and TextRx makes it easier for patients and employees to access and afford their prescribed medications."Mark Cuban continues to be a disruptive entrepreneur who shares our mission to empower patients with a transparent and complete view of their prescription coverage and savings options," said David Harrell, CEO of TranspareRx. "By integrating Cost Plus Drugs deep discounts pricing into Cuverd and TextRx, patients can now automatically compare direct discount pricing and savings to their insurance coverage and copay information from over 7,000 Rx insurance plans to get their lowest out-of-pocket prescription price.”"We are thrilled to collaborate with TranspareRx in our mission to make prescription drugs more affordable for consumers," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “At Cost Plus Drugs, our commitment to transparent drug pricing has always been unwavering, and with TranspareRx we are dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions for all."Consumers and employees can immediately save on their next prescriptions through two simple options:● downloading the Cuverd app or visiting save.cuverd.com;● or simply click here from your mobile phone or text your medication name to 575-4-TEXTRX (575-483-9879) to instantly receive a text back of lowest price optionAbout TranspareRxTranspareRx Corporation encompasses a team of proven industry leaders who all share a passion to deliver better price transparency and savings right into the hands of millions of Americans needing help in understanding their prescription costs and available savings on their rising out-of-pocket prescription costs and benefits.For more information about TranspareRx, visit www.transpareRx.com www.cuverd.com , get.text.ai or for further inquiries, contact jbidigare@transparerx.com.About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug CompanyThe Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

