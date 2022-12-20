CUVERD™, THE NEXT GENERATION RX SAVINGS APP, LAUNCHES TO HELP ALL AMERICANS SAVE MORE ON RISING MEDICATION COSTS
Simply, search for a medication, select your insurance plan, and find the lowest out-of-pocket cost for your Rx
Pay as low as $0.00 on your Rx Copays! The Cuverd app and website are free to use. Start savings now!
Cuverd.com compares insurance coverage, copay coupons and discounted cash prices to automate the lowest costs for both branded and generic medications
“As we head into the new year, rising costs of medications continues and is not only a major problem for the uninsured, but also for the 90% of insured Americans who are looking for help in lowering their escalating out-of-pocket prescription copay costs,” said David Harrell, Chairman & CEO of TranspareRx, creator of Cuverd. “By searching for a medication and selecting their insurance plan, Cuverd goes further by taking into account each individual’s personal circumstances to automate the lowest out-of-pocket cost within nearby pharmacies and shows less expensive alternative medications to consider with their healthcare provider.”
Cuverd takes the mystery of medication savings by automatically navigating all options in real-time to deliver the lowest "out of pocket" price per medication. Within seconds, Cuverd factors in a multitude of variables, including: medication coverage across 7,000 employers and insurance plans; estimated copays; eligibility for additional copay savings and other programs; and comparisons to "cash" prices from leading discount card partners. If a product is not covered by insurance, Cuverd will also show alternative meds that are within the consumer’s health plan.
Cuverd (pronounced “covered”) was built by healthcare industry veterans to deliver a simple, user-friendly interface that can even reduce expensive brand name medication copay to as low as $0 per prescription.
Cuverd also helps consumers adhere to their medication regimen by tackling the high cost of prescription medications along with offering daily compliance reminders and refill savings reminders. The lower cost includes integrating copay coupons from pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide direct activation so more patients can get these important savings and support they may not be aware of. Independent data suggests that patients who enroll in copay savings programs stay on therapy an average of 50-70% longer (1, 2).
Dr. Gaurav Chaturvedi, Internal Medicine Physician and Medical Director for a Top 10 Healthcare System, also explains the value of using Cuverd during office visits: “High costs cause patients to abandon their prescriptions 20-30% of the time and leads to frustration at all levels – for the patient, the healthcare provider, and the pharmacy – and adds more work and time to provide an alternative to the patient. Unlike other Rx savings apps that only show cash prices, Cuverd provides insurance coverage and available savings for each medication, or less expensive alternatives, that can help my patients start and stay on their prescribed therapies.”
Cuverd can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play, or visit www.cuverd.com to begin saving on prescriptions.
About TranspareRx
TranspareRx Corporation, started by the founder and former CEO of OptimizeRx, encompasses a team of proven industry leaders who all share a passion to deliver better price transparency and savings right into the hands of millions of patients needing help in understanding their prescription costs and available savings on their rising out-of-pocket prescription costs and benefits.
