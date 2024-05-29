Vietnamese coffee exports to Spain more than double in value

VIETNAM, May 29 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese coffee exports to Spain have grown more than 100 per cent in value.

Vietnamese coffee exports to the Spanish market reached approximately 55,380 tonnes in the first four months of this year, worth US$193.1 million, an increase of 53.7 per cent in volume and 136.6 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

The Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, quoting data from the General Department of Customs, said Việt Nam coffee exports to Spain reached 10,740 tonnes in April, worth $42.66 million, up 18.7 per cent in volume and 102.8 per cent in value year-on-year.

The average export price of Vietnamese coffee to the Spanish market reached $3,971 per tonne in April, up 9.1 per cent month-on-month and up 70.8 per cent year-on-year.

The average export price of Vietnamese coffee to the Spanish market reached $3,487 per tonne in the first four months, up 53.9 per cent over the same period last year.

The price of robusta coffee on the domestic markets increased again in the middle of this month after falling below VNĐ100,000 per kilogramme ($4) previously.

Favourable weather in the Central Highlands and exchange rate fluctuations have restrained the strong recovery of coffee prices.

On Wednesday, coffee prices continued to rise and were in the range of VNĐ115,700 - 117,200 per kilogramme, ( $4.39 - $4.55). — VNS