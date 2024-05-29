Submit Release
Bill Establishing New Requirements for Homeowners Associations Signed Into Law

FLORIDA, May 29 - Orlando, FL – HB 59 sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) has been signed into law. The bill, entitled “Provision of Homeowners’ Association Rules and Covenants”, requires home owners associations to provide physical or digital copies of the associations’ rules and covenants to members of the association.

 

The new law will require associations to establish a distribution method and timeframe for providing updated copies of rules. If rules of the association are amended, the association must provide members with an updated copy of the rules or covenants. The requirements of this bill can be met by providing physical copies, digital copies, or posting a link on the homeowners association’s website if it is accessible to all members of the association.

 

“With the signing of HB 59, we further establish transparency to residents of HOA’s. Too often we hear stories of residents being unaware of changes made in their community and their accidental violation of rules. This simple measure will now work to pre-emptively alleviate these misunderstandings and engage residents in their communities,” said Stewart.

