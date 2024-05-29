Border Patrol K-9 sniffs out 133 pounds of fentanyl at vehicle stop

Inside the packages were thousands of blue pills which tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight of the fentanyl was 133 pounds.

Calexico, Calif., - Border Patrol agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector arrested a subject accused of smuggling 133 pounds of fentanyl during a vehicle stop.

On Thursday May 23, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Border Patrol Agents observed a suspicious vehicle while patrolling the border along Interstate 8 east of Calexico, California. Astute agents first noticed the vehicle swerving in and out of traffic in an erratic manner and after completing records checks initiated a vehicle stop.

During questioning, the driver provided inconsistent answers and a Border Patrol Canine (K-9) team, trained to detect concealed persons and narcotics, soon arrived to assist. Within minutes the K-9 zeroed in on the floorboards of the vehicle. A cursory search of the area resulted in the discovery of an aftermarket compartment underneath the floorboards; a void filled with cellophane wrapped packages consistent with narcotics smuggling. Inside the packages were thousands of blue pills which tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight of the fentanyl was 133 pounds.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested. The driver, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force for further investigation.

“133 pounds of ready-to-consume Fentanyl is significant with the potential to kill, maim, and otherwise affect countless lives across America” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino. “Calexico Border Patrol agents are fiercely protective of their portion of the border, and this Fentanyl smuggler, as well as all brands of smugglers, face that harsh reality time and again. I am proud of agents here in the premier sector, this being another example of why,” added Bovino.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023 in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

