Netcom, Inc. Introduces Next Gen Tunable RF Filters
TunePro 2W series ranges in frequencies up to 3GHz with power handling up to 2 watts
We are proud of our in-house engineering team and their ability to continue evolving our product line to meet the demanding requirements of critical communications applications.”WHEELING, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netcom, Inc. has announced a new series of radiofrequency filters addressing higher frequencies. The new TunePro 2W series delivers an extended frequency range and more power in a smaller filter size. The profile of the device is dramatically lower than previous versions, allowing it to fit in applications where space is at a premium.
Netcom’s Director of Engineering, Kenneth Colbert, spoke to the challenges customers face in sourcing small filters that meet stringent requirements. “Power handling is often a tradeoff that happens with smaller, cheaper tunable filter designs. However, there are some exceptions. That’s what we’ve accomplished in the TunePro 2W series. Our customers need high performance, and we never compromise on quality.”
Additional Innovation with Multi-Tune Capabilities
The adjustable multi-tune filter from Netcom is another recent addition to the company’s product lineup. The bandwidth on this patented multi-tune high-pass/low-pass filter design is adjustable in the field. Frequency ranges available are 1.5MHz to 2GHz. The multi-tune option is ideal for SDRs, co-site mitigation, unmanned vehicles, radar, satellite comms, and more.
About Netcom, Inc.
For over 45 years, Netcom, Inc. has been delivering reliable, proven performance for critical communication systems. As a 100% U.S. based manufacturer, Netcom’s R&D and manufacturing facility is located in Wheeling, Illinois. For more information, visit https://netcominc.com.
