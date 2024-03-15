Experts Share Insights From Leading ICS / OT Cybersecurity Reports in Upcoming Virtual Event
Join as 13 experts share their analysis related to leading cybersecurity for operating technology (OT) & industrial control systems (ICS) industry reports.
The findings from this year's collaborative effort between CS2AI and KPMG International shed light on both the progress we've achieved and the persistent challenges we face.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort gain a more comprehensive and detailed understanding to the cyber-attacks targeting enterprises using Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS), the Control System Cyber Security Association International, aka (CS)²AI, is bringing together industry-leading experts and cybersecurity professionals at the (CS)²AI Online™ Symposium: By-the-Numbers: Your guide to Reports in the ICS/OT Cybersecurity Space, scheduled to take place online starting at 1:00 pm Eastern time on Wednesday, March 20th. Learn More
— Walter Risi, Global OT Cybersecurity Nexus Leader KPMG
This one-of-a-kind event will feature a series of presentations, discussions and practical insights aimed at helping organizations take advantage of insights and best practices that have been documented in industry reports across all sectors.
"Despite significant strides made by numerous companies in recent years, there is an ongoing journey towards greater maturity and integration in this domain. The findings from this year's collaborative effort between (CS)²AI and KPMG International shed light on both the progress we've achieved and the persistent challenges we face." Walter Risi, Global OT Cybersecurity Nexus Leader KPMG
Event Highlights:
The (CS)²AI - KPMG ICS Cyber Security Report: Findings, Uses, and Implications
A deep dive into the discoveries made in the latest edition of this annual report, built on analysis of data from over 600 industry practitioners regarding their experiences in protecting cyber-physical systems (and the enterprises dependent on them). What are these ICS/OT cyber security professionals seeing, how are their organizations being affected, and where are they finding the best ROIs in improvement efforts?
The Fortinet Suite: Manufacturing, Energy and Oil & Gas Sector Focuses
This panel will share key findings from three reports produced by Fortinet and partners, each focused on crucial industries in every nation’s critical infrastructure. What cyber security progress has been made in these sectors? Where are the most-needed (and achievable!) improvements to be made? How can the obstacles to improved resilience in the face of growing ICS/OT cyber security threats be overcome?
The (CS)²AI - Radiflow OT Cybersecurity Technology Report
An immense number of companies new and established have entered (and continue to enter) into the ICS/OT cyber security market. How are the end users of these products and services handling the increasingly complicated decision process of selecting which to use? What are their experiences in implementing them, and in their effectiveness? What practices do they find most helpful from vendors, and what would they most like to see solution providers start doing?
Key Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 20th
Time: 1:00 pm Eastern
Venue: Online
Register Here
Registration Fee: Thanks to the contributions of our members and sponsors, this event is being made available at no cost to attendees. Today's sponsors include, KPMG, Fortinet, Cybolt, XONA, and Ampere.
Speakers and Panelists:
The event will feature a lineup of prominent experts who will share their knowledge and expertise on the aforementioned topics including:
• Derek Harp ((CS)2AI)
• Walter Risi (KPMG Argentina)
• Brad Raiford (KPMG US)
• Hossain Alshedoki (KPMG Saudi Arabia_
• Anish Mitra (KPMG India)
• Pablo Almada (KPMG Argentina)
• Rod Locke (Fortinet)
• Justin Vierra (Accenture)
• Constantine Antoniou (Schneider Electric)
• Wanda Lenkewich (Chinook Systems)
• Patrick Miller (Ampere)
• Andrew Ginter (Waterfall Security Solutions)
• Ken Dohan (Cybolt)
• Bryson Bort (Scythe)
Why Attend?
The (CS)²AI Online™️ Symposium: By-the-Numbers: Your guide to Reports in the ICS/OT Cybersecurity Space Enterprise is a unique opportunity for ICS/OT cyber security organizations and professionals to gain valuable insights into a host of ICS/OT practical knowledge and enhance their preparedness against the increasingly frequent attacks on their systems and infrastructure. By learning from experts, examining data, attendees will be better equipped to safeguard their organizations, systems, and clients.
During this event, (CS)²AI will be sharing for the first time, findings from the 2024 Control System Cyber Security Annual Report, and will also be unveiling a new searchable database of industry reports from various sources, reviewed and curated on the (CS)²AI website.
About (CS)²AI
Control System Cyber Security Association International-(CS)2AI: (CS)2AI, is the premier global nonprofit workforce development organization supporting all levels of professionals charged with securing control systems. With over 34,000 members worldwide, we enable members to help members, foster meaningful peer-to-peer exchanges, provide continuing professional education and directly support cyber security professional development.
https://www.cs2ai.org
Trisha Harp
(CS)2AI
trisha.harp@cs2ai.org
